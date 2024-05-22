Tropical Vibes, Cocktails, and Michael Kors: The Hottest Pop-Up in Miami is Here

Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and for those who celebrate the long weekend a little early (like, four days early), a hot, new pop-up club in Miami is about to be your go-to event of the week.
Joia Beach Restaurant and Beach Club on Watson Island is the temporary home of Club Kors, a new tropical pop-up experience by Michael Kors, that will take place from Tuesday, May 22, until Monday, May 27.
best beach bars in Florida, Joia Beach will serve its tropical cocktails and delicious Mediterranean and American beach bites while blasting tropical beats as Michael Kors Empire Diamond monograms are splashed throughout the space. Guests will find the brand's teal blue monograms all across umbrellas, lounge chairs, beach towels, and even Funboy pool floats — the perfect photo opportunity for any influencer or fashionista in the Magic City.
And for those whose ideal Memorial Day weekend involves shopping, you may be visiting the beach club more than once this week. At the event, guests can enter a Michael Kors pop-up shop located within a large cabana that features a special edit of accessories and ready-to-wear from the brand, ranging from the brand’s iconic Colby bag to string bikinis and sunglasses.
To top off the night, music was spun by DJ James Kennedy of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo. Amongst famous attendees on opening night included beauty influencers and celebrities such as Bretman Rock, Camila Coehlo, Martha Graeff, Valentina Ferrer, and more.
To experience the limited-time event, guests must make a reservation at Joia Beach from now until May 27. Reservations are required to attend.
Joia Beach. 1111 Parrot Jungle Trl., Miami; 305-400-7280; joiabeachmiami.com. Wednesday and Thursday 5 to 11 p.m., and Friday through Sunday noon to 11 p.m.