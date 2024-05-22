 Miami Michael Kors Beach Pop-Up Event at Joia Beach Club | Miami New Times
Tropical Vibes, Cocktails, and Michael Kors: The Hottest Pop-Up in Miami is Here

Joia Beach Club is the home of a new tropical pop-up by Michael Kors that will take place now through Memorial Day weekend.
May 22, 2024
Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and for those who celebrate the long weekend a little early (like, four days early), a hot, new pop-up club in Miami is about to be your go-to event of the week.

Joia Beach Restaurant and Beach Club on Watson Island is the temporary home of Club Kors, a new tropical pop-up experience by Michael Kors, that will take place from Tuesday, May 22, until Monday, May 27.
click to enlarge People dancing to music during sunset
At the opening night party, guests such as fashion influencers and local socialites, flew in from around the world for an evening of light bites, custom cocktails, and dancing.
Photo by World Red Eye
Recently named one of the best beach bars in Florida, Joia Beach will serve its tropical cocktails and delicious Mediterranean and American beach bites while blasting tropical beats as Michael Kors Empire Diamond monograms are splashed throughout the space. Guests will find the brand's teal blue monograms all across umbrellas, lounge chairs, beach towels, and even Funboy pool floats — the perfect photo opportunity for any influencer or fashionista in the Magic City.

And for those whose ideal Memorial Day weekend involves shopping, you may be visiting the beach club more than once this week. At the event, guests can enter a Michael Kors pop-up shop located within a large cabana that features a special edit of accessories and ready-to-wear from the brand, ranging from the brand’s iconic Colby bag to string bikinis and sunglasses.
click to enlarge
The Michael Kors pop-up shop features a special edit of accessories and ready-to-wear from the brand.
Photo by Juan Silva
At the opening night party on May 21, guests such as fashion influencers and local socialites flew in from around the world for an evening of light bites, custom cocktails, and dancing as the sun set over the bay.

To top off the night, music was spun by DJ James Kennedy of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo. Amongst famous attendees on opening night included beauty influencers and celebrities such as Bretman Rock, Camila Coehlo, Martha Graeff, Valentina Ferrer, and more.
click to enlarge Two women posing in front of a blue backdrop
Fashion influencers Camila Coehlo and Martha Graeff at the opening night party of Club Kors in Miami.
Photo by World Red Eye
Club Kors at Joia Beach is the first in a series of Club Kors events planned for various destinations around the world.

To experience the limited-time event, guests must make a reservation at Joia Beach from now until May 27. Reservations are required to attend.

Joia Beach. 1111 Parrot Jungle Trl., Miami; 305-400-7280; joiabeachmiami.com. Wednesday and Thursday 5 to 11 p.m., and Friday through Sunday noon to 11 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
