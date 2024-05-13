Joia Beach Named One of the Best Beach Bars in Florida

Miami's got its fair share of beach clubs and restaurants overlooking Biscayne Bay, but only a few have truly perfected the "beach bar" vibe — and only one is nestled within a picturesque enclave that's a destination in its own right.
Southern Living released their list of the 12 Best Beach Bars In Florida For Sun, Surf, And Stiff Drinks, and out of the plethora of beach clubs in the Magic City, one stood out the most as the very best.
Miami's favorite beach-themed club restaurant, Joia Beach, has been ranked as one of the 12 best beach clubs in the Sunshine State. Key Biscayne's the Cleat also made the list.
According to Southern Living, Joia Beach Restaurant and Beach Club on Watson Island is one of the best, thanks to its beautiful views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. The publication reads, "You’ll feel like you’re at your own private party at this restaurant and beach club overlooking Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. Located on Watson Island, Joia Beach is a sleek nightclub on the sand, complete with a DJ, lounge furniture, fancy cocktails, and a menu with a full raw bar and dishes like crispy lobster tails and beef carpaccio."
Serving as both a restaurant and a beach club, Joia Beach is the only private beachfront location in Miami where guests can dine with their toes in the sand while enjoying a European-inspired menu with freshly sourced seasonal ingredients. On the weekends, Joia Beach offers a laid-back lounge experience during the day, and after sunset, it transforms into a European-inspired open-air lounge.
Since then, the Joia Beach menu has undergone a transformation that blends classic culinary techniques with a touch of modern Miami flair, all while utilizing the freshest seasonal ingredients available.
Joia Beach. 1111 Parrot Jungle Trl., Miami; 305-400-7280; joiabeachmiami.com. Wednesday and Thursday 5 to 11 p.m., and Friday through Sunday noon to 11 p.m.