 Jimmy Butler-Salty Donut Collab Brings Croughnut Back to Miami
Jimmy Butler Collaborates With the Salty Donut to Bring Back Croughnuts

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler traded his Heat jersey for an apron to work alongside the Salty to create one of the most delicious doughnuts yet.
April 10, 2024
Miami Heat's very own Jimmy Butler has collaborated with the Salty to create a churro croughnut and a special coffee for a limited time.
Bigface photo
If you've missed the Salty's croughnuts (a doughnut-croissant hybrid), well, you're not alone — Miami Heat NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler missed them, too.

This is why Butler has traded his Heat jersey for an apron (at least, temporarily) to work alongside the Salty's flavor innovation team to launch a brand new doughnut and a limited-edition coffee with his coffee brand, Bigface Coffee.

From April 12 through April 21, the Salty will be selling his churro croughnut and cinnamon-citrus cappuccino made in collaboration with the Heat star himself. The churro croughnut is made with a brioche dough tossed in cinnamon sugar, filled with a cinnamon mousse, and topped with a thin caramel glaze and housemade mini churros. The doughnut pairs well with the cappuccino made with Bigface espresso, fresh orange and cinnamon syrup, and any choice of milk.

The Butler croughnut and coffee will be offered at all 15 Salty locations, as well as at its pop-up locations. This means that Butler fans in Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, will also be able to get their hands on these Butler-approved creations.
click to enlarge A doughnut and coffee
The limited-edition Jimmy Butler doughnut and coffee drink were made to try together.
The Salty photo
"This new Bigface collab is special to me," says Butler. "We get to partner with a cool, local Miami brand, the Salty, while also getting to help out the community by donating a portion of the proceeds to Project Backboard. I'm proud to be a part of it."

Both brands are committed to making a difference in the community, so part of the proceeds will be donated to Project Backboard, a nonprofit organization founded in 2015 that renovates public basketball courts through art.

"As a Miami-born brand, we are stoked to partner with our home team's biggest star to bring these ridiculously delicious items to our guests in Miami and beyond while raising money for a great cause," says Andy Rodriguez, CEO and cofounder of the Salty. "When drawing up this collaboration, it was important to us and Jimmy that we made a long-lasting impact on the community and we can't think of a better organization to support than Project Backboard."
click to enlarge Dougnuts with toppings
A vision of churro-covered croughnuts from the Salty in collaboration with Jimmy Butler
The Salty photo
Butler, already a six-time NBA All-Star, launched Bigface Coffee back in 2021 to offer premium coffee, products, and experiences to his customers and fans.

Since its launch, the company has teamed up with other big names for limited-time collaborations, including one with Daniel Patrick for Art Basel 2022 and another collaboration with Bacardi for a rum-based espresso cocktail, which was offered for a limited time around Butler's favorite bars in Miami.

His latest collaboration with the Salty might be his sweetest (and tastiest) one yet.
click to enlarge A close-up of a doughnut
The new Jimmy Butler-approved churro croughnut from the Salty
The Salty photo
"We had a blast working with Jimmy to create this perfect pair of items, and we're excited for everyone to try them," adds Rodriguez. "They will blow your mind!"

The churro croughnut costs $5.50 and the cinnamon citrus cappuccino costs $6 when purchased separately. However, if you'd like to buy both, you can order the "Bigface Bundle" for $10. The treats are all available through the Salty's app or in store at all locations.

The Salty. Locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. saltydonut.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
