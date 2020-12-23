Miami Stores Open Christmas Day 2020

Need something Christmasy from Publix? Get there before 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Looking for a last-minute gift for your favorite foodie? Need to grab an emergency carton of milk or stick of butter? Or do you just need to get out of the house?

No matter what your excuse is, you'll need this list of stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day before you venture out. And there's plenty to choose from in South Florida.

This year, larger retailers like Target, Publix, and Walmart will continue to close on Christmas Day, but you can count on the following stores to be open and operating for reduced or regular business hours on both Christmas Eve and the big day.

Here’s a list of what’s open — and what’s not — on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year in Miami.

Wawa has you covered both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Photo courtesy of Wawa

Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

7-Eleven

Convenience-store locations will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours vary by location, but most hold regular hours day and night. 7-eleven.com.

CVS

South Florida CVS locations will be open during normal operating hours on Christmas Eve and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. Call ahead for pharmacy hours, which could differ. cvs.com.

Cumberland Farms

Most locations will be open at 7 a.m. to midnight. Bonus: This convenience-store chain offers free coffee and other hot beverages to its customers on Christmas morning. cumberlandfarms.com.

Portofino Wine Bank

The South Pointe spirits shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. 500 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-1988; portofinowinebank.com.

Presidente Supermarket

The grocery chain will be open both days from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. presidentesupermarkets.com.

Sedano's Supermarkets

Individual stores may vary, but most South Florida Sedano's are open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, and reopen from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day. sedanos.com.

Starbucks

Hours will be reduced and vary by location, but most Starbucks will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Miami store located at 2937 Biscayne Boulevard will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find others at starbucks.com.

Walgreens

All Walgreens stores that operate 24/7 will be open on Christmas Day. Other locations will have reduced hours, usually from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call ahead for pharmacy hours. walgreens.com.

Wawa

Most Wawa locations are open for their normal hours on all holidays, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. wawa.com.

Milam's will be open on Christmas Eve but not Christmas Day. Photo courtesy of Milam's Market

Open Christmas Eve Only

Aldi

South Florida stores will be open until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed Christmas Day. aldi.com.

Dollar Tree

South Florida stores will be open until 10 p.m. Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed Christmas Day. dollartree.com.

Fresh Market

South Florida locations will be open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed Christmas Day. thefreshmarket.com.

Milam's Market

South Florida stores will be open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed Christmas Day. milamsmarkets.com.

Publix

South Florida stores will be open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed Christmas Day. publix.com.

Target

South Florida stores will be open until 10 p.m. Christmas Eve. All stores are closed Christmas Day. target.com.

Trader Joe's

South Florida stores will be open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. All stores are closed on Christmas Day. traderjoes.com.

Walmart

South Florida stores will be open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, but check with your preferred store for hours. Stores will be closed Christmas Day. walmart.com.

Winn-Dixie

South Florida stores will be open until 9 p.m. Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed Christmas Day. winndixie.com.

Whole Foods Market

South Florida Whole Foods Market locations will be open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed Christmas Day. wholefoodsmarket.com.