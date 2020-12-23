Miami Stores Open Christmas Day 2020

- Local
Looking for a last-minute gift for your favorite foodie? Need to grab an emergency carton of milk or stick of butter? Or do you just need to get out of the house?
No matter what your excuse is, you'll need this list of stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day before you venture out. And there's plenty to choose from in South Florida.
This year, larger retailers like Target, Publix, and Walmart will continue to close on Christmas Day, but you can count on the following stores to be open and operating for reduced or regular business hours on both Christmas Eve and the big day.
Here’s a list of what’s open — and what’s not — on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year in Miami.
Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
7-Eleven
Convenience-store locations will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hours vary by location, but most hold regular hours day and night. 7-eleven.com.
CVS
South Florida CVS locations will be open during normal operating hours on Christmas Eve and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. Call ahead for pharmacy hours, which could differ. cvs.com.
Cumberland Farms
Most locations will be open at 7 a.m. to midnight. Bonus: This convenience-store chain offers free coffee and other hot beverages to its customers on Christmas morning. cumberlandfarms.com.
Portofino Wine Bank
The South Pointe spirits shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. 500 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-1988; portofinowinebank.com.
Presidente Supermarket
The grocery chain will be open both days from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. presidentesupermarkets.com.
Sedano's Supermarkets
Individual stores may vary, but most South Florida Sedano's are open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, and reopen from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day. sedanos.com.
Starbucks
Hours will be reduced and vary by location, but most Starbucks will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Miami store located at 2937 Biscayne Boulevard will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find others at starbucks.com.
Walgreens
All Walgreens stores that operate 24/7 will be open on Christmas Day. Other locations will have reduced hours, usually from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call ahead for pharmacy hours. walgreens.com.
Wawa
Most Wawa locations are open for their normal hours on all holidays, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. wawa.com.
Open Christmas Eve Only
Aldi
South Florida stores will be open until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed Christmas Day. aldi.com.
Dollar Tree
South Florida stores will be open until 10 p.m. Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed Christmas Day. dollartree.com.
Fresh Market
South Florida locations will be open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed Christmas Day. thefreshmarket.com.
Milam's Market
South Florida stores will be open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed Christmas Day. milamsmarkets.com.
Publix
South Florida stores will be open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed Christmas Day. publix.com.
Target
South Florida stores will be open until 10 p.m. Christmas Eve. All stores are closed Christmas Day. target.com.
Trader Joe's
South Florida stores will be open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. All stores are closed on Christmas Day. traderjoes.com.
Walmart
South Florida stores will be open until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, but check with your preferred store for hours. Stores will be closed Christmas Day. walmart.com.
Winn-Dixie
South Florida stores will be open until 9 p.m. Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed Christmas Day. winndixie.com.
Whole Foods Market
South Florida Whole Foods Market locations will be open until 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed Christmas Day. wholefoodsmarket.com.
