Fourth of July, Old Greg's Pizza, and Other Food Events This Weekend

This weekend, celebrate the Fourth of July with takeout specials — and a limited-edition pie from Fireman Derek's and ice cream at Dasher & Crank. Plus, Old Greg's Pizza pops up in the Design District and Fi'lia Restaurant donates pizza to first responders or locals who are out of work because of COVID-19.

EXPAND Old Greg's Pizza is popping up in the Design District. Photo by Ruben Cabrera Photography

Old Greg's Pizza Pop-Up

Old Greg’s Pizza, the Instagram sourdough-pizza sensation that has garnered a cultlike following during the COVID-19 pandemic, has partnered with Kilgore Culinary Group to pop up in the Design District on Friday. Old Greg’s will offer five pizzas: Original Cheese, the O.G. Roni, Veg Supreme, 'Shroomz, and the Tomato Pie. The O.G. Roni, for instance, is topped with fresh, hand-pulled mozzarella, Ezzo Sausage pepperoni cups, and local hot honey, while the Veg Supreme comes with handpicked vegetables, mushrooms, oil-cured olives, red pearl onions, and three kinds of peppers, and the ‘Shroomz pie brings mushrooms, mushroom crema, and wild-ramp salsa verde. Also on tap: appetizers such as polenta-crusted chicken wings and sourdough garlic knots served with a garlic-butter hollandaise dipping sauce. Wines are available courtesy of Arash Selects, and there's an exclusive spiked slushy collaboration with Ilegal Mezcal, local beer from J.Wakefield Brewery, and a cocktail-for-two curated by the Real Havana Club. On average, items are priced between $9 and $30. The pop-up starts Friday, July 3, with preordered pizza only. After that, takeout orders are available from 6 to 10 p.m. every day except Monday until further notice. 151 NE 41st St. #217, Miami; oldgregspizza.com.

EXPAND Available this weekend only. Photo courtesy of Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop

Flag Pie at Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Let freedom ring with Fireman Derek’s limited offering: Flag Pie ($7.50 per slice, $38 per pie). Here the Fourth of July specialty is made with Fireman Derek’s hand-rolled flour crust and a combination of blueberry and strawberry pie filling spread atop a thick cheesecake layer, and each pie is decorated with stars and stripes. Available for purchase on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 only. 2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-703-3623; and 3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-502-2396; firemandereks.com.

Aperitivo basket at Bellini Photo courtesy of Bellini

DIY Chef-Caliber Pick-Up Meals for the Fourth of July

With our beaches closed, your holiday might be better spent lying about in a garden, boating in the crystal blue waters, or in the comfort of your own backyard. To make preparations easier, local chefs have assembled flavorful, globally inspired meals into portable options for you and your loved ones to enjoy. From a selection of gourmet meats to indulgent drinks, here are the best options to step up your Fourth of July game. Ordering early is strongly encouraged.

EXPAND Enjoy a new fruity ice cream flavor at Dasher & Crank this weekend. Photo by Valentina Pardi

Limited-Edition July Fourth Ice Cream at Dasher & Crank

Just in time for the patriotic festivities, fruit-spread brand St. Dalfour has teamed up with Wynwood ice cream shop Dasher & Crank for a series of limited-edition flavors. The new scoops are made with a vanilla-cream base and swirls of strawberry and blueberry St. Dalfour jams. They're available in-store for $5 for a single scoop, $7.50 for a double, and in pint form for $10. Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5, at 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-640-8579; dasherandcrank.com.

EXPAND For $10, donate pizza to a first responder or a local who's out of work owing to COVID-19. Photo courtesy of Fi'lia

Eat a Pizza, Give a Pizza at Fi'lia Restaurant

Pizza may not be able to solve all our problems, but it has a way of making things just a little bit better. That's why Fi'lia Restaurant in Brickell is giving away free pizza to first responders and furloughed workers every Friday with its Eat a Pizza, Give a Pizza initiative. If you're a first responder or a local who's out of work owing to COVID-19, head to the restaurant between 5 and 8 p.m. to pick up your free pie — it's first come, first served. To help donate pizza, just add an extra $10 to your bill, and Fi'lia will put it toward that week's giveaway. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Fi'lia Restaurant, 1300 S. Miami Ave.; 305-239-1330; filiarestaurant.com.

EXPAND Family packs at Pisco y Nazca start at $40. Photo by Pisco y Nazca

Take-Home Family Meals from Pisco y Nazca

Bring home the flavor of Peru with Pisco y Nazca’s family meals (starting at $40). Plates available for takeout include marinated sirloin steak, as well as aji de gallina (Peruvian chicken stew). Choose from sides like potatoes in a spicy cream sauce and mixed greens, you can feed your entire quarantinin' family. The restaurant operates locations in Doral and Kendall. Customers can order online for delivery across Miami at piscoynazca.com.