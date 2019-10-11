The Six Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, Salt & Straw, the Portland, Oregon-based ice-cream shop, hosts two pop-ups with $1 treats, while Grovetoberfest returns to Regatta Park with more than 500 brews. Plus, South Beach's Macchialina launches Red Sauce Sundays, and LT Steak and Seafood hosts a beer dinner with Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective.

EXPAND The Betsy at twilight Photo courtesy of the Betsy Hotel

Beer Dinner at LT Steak and Seafood

Friday, the restaurant inside the Betsy Hotel will host a one-night-only beer dinner, featuring food cooked up by chef Danny Ganem paired with beer from Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective. The evening will be hosted by Canarchy’s Alex Calante, who will guide the tasting for diners. Menu highlights include koji-aged pan-roasted scallops, braised lamb belly with charred Japanese eggplant purée, and whipped coconut tofu marquise au chocolate. 7 p.m. Friday, October 11, at LT Steak & Seafood, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-0044; thebetsyhotel.com/dine. Dinner costs $58 per person; email eferguson@thebetsyhotel.com for reservations.

EXPAND Schwartz's Genuine Miami Deli will deliver "the works" bagel to your door for weekend brunch. Photo courtesy of the Genuine Hospitality Group

Michael Schwartz's On-Demand New York-Style Deli

The James Beard Award-winning chef and Miami restaurateur Michael Schwartz has launched another new concept: Schwartz's Genuine Miami Deli. Open for delivery only, because it's not a brick-and-mortar shop yet, Schwartz's Genuine Miami Deli will take orders daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Uber Eats, and more delivery partners, such as DoorDash and Postmates, will soon follow. The menu offers New York deli classics. The freshly made-to-order overstuffed sandwiches come on Jewish rye with a half sour pickle, including hot pastrami that's brined and smoked in-house ($16), fresh-roasted turkey with lettuce and tomato ($14), and a pastrami-turkey combo ($15). You can "make it special" by adding Russian dressing and coleslaw for an additional $3. There's also fresh chicken, tuna, or egg salad available either on rye ($11 to $14) or as a three-scoop platter ($16). Homemade bagels round out the menu. A plain or everything bagel sells for $2; add cream cheese for $1 more. "The works" — a bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese, and all the fixings — costs $17. 786-749-1211; schwartzsgenuinedeli.com.

Salt & Straw's ice cream Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw $1 Ice Cream Pop-Ups

Salt & Straw, the Portland, Oregon-based ice-cream shop that has built its reputation on unexpected flavors such as sea urchin and foie gras, is headed to Miami with two locations in spring 2020: Wynwood and Coconut Grove. In the meantime, get familiar with the brand this weekend at two separate pop-ups. Friday, stop by Panther Coffee in Wynwood (2390 NW Second Ave., Miami) from 7 to 11 p.m. for $1 scoops with all sales benefiting the Lotus House. Saturday, October 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. stop by Park Grove in Coconut Grove (3321 Mary St., Coconut Grove) for $1 scoops with all sales benefiting Coconut Grove Elementary School.

Grovetoberfest beer Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Grovetoberfest at Regatta Park

Now in its ninth year, Grovetoberfest is one of the largest and most anticipated beer festivals in Miami, and this year it will include more than 500 brews, all wrapped in a Star Wars theme. One of the breweries to embrace this theme year-round is Miami's J. Wakefield Brewing. The Wynwood brewery, which earned a reputation for brewing sour beers, will pour four Star Wars-inspired brews. New breweries pouring at the fest this year include Magnify from New Jersey and Ology from Tallahassee, and a notable local up-and-comer is Lost City, slated to open in North Miami. South Florida breweries include Hollywood Brewing, Civil Society, Lincoln's Beard, Veza Sur, Wynwood Brewing, South Beach Brewing, Yeasty Brews, Bousa, and Concrete Beach. Another addition is Flanagan's, a Miami restaurant institution that will serve food in the festival's VIP tent. 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 12, in Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; grovetoberfest.com. Tickets cost $44 to $89 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Cindy Hutson and Delius Shirley Photo by Michael Pisarri

20 for 20 at Cindy Hutson's Ortanique on the Mile

Celebrating the restaurant's 20th anniversary, chef Cindy Hutson has launched a series of limited specials available through October. During happy hour, two bar bites and a glass of wine, sangria, or the mixology drink of the day costs $20. At dinner, diners can choose anything from the "neighborhood favorites" section (except tenderloin and bouillabaisse) plus a glass of wine, sangria, or cocktail of the night for $20. At lunch, diners can get an appetizer, an entree from a menu of the day, and either dessert or a glass of wine or sangria for $20. In addition, Hutson will be selling her cookbook, From the Tip of My Tongue, for $20. All specials have restrictions on sharing and are dine-in only. The offers are good seven days a week. 278 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-446-7710; cindyhutsoncuisine.com.

EXPAND Photo by Liz Clayman

Red Sauce Sundays at Macchialina

South Beach's Macchialina will launch Red Sauce Sundays this weekend. Enjoy bowls of rigatoni pasta slow-cooked with sausage, braciola, and veal cheek meatballs, served with arugula salad and garlic bread with whipped ricotta. Diners are advised to reserve a table in advance and specify it's for "Sunday Supper." Beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, October 13, at Macchialina, 820 Alton Rd., South Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com. Dinner costs $45 per person.