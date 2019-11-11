The Five Best Food and Drink Events This Week

This week, Ariete's Michael Beltran and the Surf Club's Manuel Echeverri host a collaboration dinner, and the Salty Donut's sticky-bun doughnut with Knaus Berry Farm makes a one-day return. Plus, Thanksgiving comes early to Toro Toro with chef/owner Richard Sandoval's Friendsgiving event.

Zest Miami Photo by Karli Evans

Slow Food Miami's November Snail Social at Zest Miami. Slow Food Miami is back and will present another Snail Social roaming happy hour Tuesday at Zest. The monthly series raises awareness about and supports clean and local food as well as community farmers. Chef Cindy Hutson, will offer passed bites such as curried jerk chicken wings with pink peppercorn ranch dip; and margherita and pepperoni flatbreads. Guests receive one complimentary welcome cocktail. Plus, attendees can stay for karaoke night and take advantage of an additional 10 percent off their dinner bill. 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, at Zest Miami, 200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-374-9378; zestmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

Ariete's bar Photo by Charlie Garcia

"The Guest List" Dinner Collaboration with Ariete's Michael Beltran and the Surf Club's Manuel Echeverri. Wednesday evening, chef Michael Beltran of Ariete and chef Manuel Echevarria of the Surf Club will host a collaboration dinner at Ariete. Expect a welcome cocktail, followed by a six-course tasting menu with wine pairings. Menu highlights include foie and rye tart; marinated cobia with ginger panna cotta and almond tuile; the French Laundry's pumpkin puree with pumpkin seed risotto, pepitas, and orange gremolata; duck Wellington; and passionfruit pavlova with Bee Heaven passion fruit sherbet and toasted meringue. 6 pm. Wednesday, November 13, at Ariete, 3540 Main Hwy,, Coconut Grove; 305-640-5862; arietemiami.com. Tickets are $155. Call for reservations.

EXPAND Lobster Bar Sea Grille's bar Courtesy of Lobster Bar Sea Grille

The Dalmore Whiskey Social at Lobster Bar Sea Grille. Wednesday evening, Lobster Bar Sea Grille in Miami Beach will showcase five whiskey tastings with food pairings for a select group of diners. Upon arrival, attendees will receive "passports," which they will carry to the five different whiskey stations, each offering a unique whiskey expression and a carefully curated food pairing, such as Dalmore 12 with sliced prime rib, and Port Wood with Wagyu beef sliders. Ticket-holders can expect complimentary sparkling wine and a cigar roller, as well as live music and a DJ. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, at Lobster Bar Sea Grille, 404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-377-2675; buckheadrestaurants.com. $99 via eventbrite.com. Space is limited.

EXPAND The Salty Donut's sticky-bun doughnut returns Thursday, November 14. Photo by Danielle Margherite

The Salty Donut's Sticky-Bun Doughnut Collab with Knaus Berry. It's that time of year again: Thursday, November 14, the Salty Donut will revive its legendary sticky-bun doughnut in collaboration with Knaus Berry Farm. The catch? It's only available for one day — until the special returns in January for a two-week period. Drenched in a roasted-pecan/toffee-rum glaze and topped with caramelized pecans, the cinnamon-roll/doughnut mashup will make a one-day appearance to celebrate Knaus Berry Farm's recent season reopening. Given the doughnut's labor-intensiveness, quantities will still be limited. Priced at $6.50 each, these sweet rolls are expected to go fast. In years past, they've sold out every day hours before closing time. 7:30 a.m. until sold out Thursday, November 14, at the Salty Donut Wynwood, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126, and the Salty Donut South Miami, 6022 S, Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.

EXPAND Friendsgiving dinner at Toro Toro Courtesy of Toro Toro

Toro Toro Friendsgiving Dinner with Chef Richard Sandoval. Toro Toro, the Pan-Latin steakhouse at the InterContinental in downtown Miami, will start the holiday season early with a ticketed "Friendsgiving" dinner, hosted and prepared by chef/owner Richard Sandoval. Thursday evening, the one-night-only, 30-person dinner will include a welcome cocktail in the restaurant’s lounge upon arrival, followed by a three-course family-style meal with respective wine pairings. The menu for the event ranges from apple and carrot curry soup; and pork belly with cornbread and carrots; to traditional roasted turkey with a Pan-Latin twist as it will be served with sweet potato bravas, jalapeño honey butter, and kimchi Brussels sprouts. Featured desserts include chocolate caramel pecan pie and maduros cream pie. A specialty Friendsgiving menu, available only for parties of 14 or more, will be offered for the whole month of November at the restaurant as well. Make private dining reservations and/or purchase tickets to the November 14 event by emailing ToroToro.Miami@IHG.com. 7 p.m. Thursday, November 14, at Toro Toro, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-372-4710; torotoromiami.com.