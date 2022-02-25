South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2022 and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

click to enlarge The Grand Tasting Village is a SOBEWFF signature event. Photo by World Red Eye

It's South Beach Wine & Food Festival weekend! Celebrating its 21st edition, SOBEWFF will host more than 90 events across South Florida, including dinners, tasting events, seminars, and live demos. Plus, Clyde’s Caribbean opens in Time Out Market with a three-day Carnival festival.The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) is officially legal. This weekend, the festival takes to the beach (and many other spots throughout South Florida) for its 21st edition, with more than 90 different dinners, parties, and wine tastings to choose from. Watch your favorite celebrities demo their skills at the Grand Tasting Village, eat your fill of burgers at the Burger Bash, and taste all manner of wines and cocktails throughout the weekend. Additional highlights of the festival include Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Live as well as events like Goya Foods' Family Fun Fest.Clyde’s Caribbean — a contemporary Trinidadian concept by Christopher Leacock (AKA Jillionaire, formerly of electronic dance music DJ trio Major Lazer) — has opened inside Time Out Market. Named after Leacock's grandfather, Clyde Byer (the Caribbean island’s first black registrar general), the menu features dishes that explore Trinidad's depth of flavors and its cultural influences from the Indian and African diaspora. Look for codfish fritters with a tamarind dipping sauce; jerk chicken and salmon with fragrant coconut rice and sweet plantains; curried crab and dumplings; and the bake and fish sandwich, a popular street-food item made with lightly fried mahi-mahi in fried dough bread with pickled slaw, tamarind, cilantro, and garlic sauce. To celebrate the opening, Clyde’s Caribbean and Time Out Market will host a three-day Trinidad Carnival-themed celebration from Friday through Sunday, featuring traditional Carnival costumes, brunch service, and live DJ performances.Through Sunday, the SLS South Beach will host a Barilla pasta bar activation poolside. Over the weekend-long event, Barilla will dish out four pasta selections inspired by different Italian regions, including rigatoni bolognese with cream Parmigiana fondue, and orecchiette with spicy mussels and broccoli sauce. The Barilla Pasta Bar Pop-Up will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. for on-site restaurant and bar guests and Hyde Beach pass holders.