Eleventh Street Pizza to Top Pies With 50 Grams of Caviar. Because Miami.

Caviar lovers and pizza enthusiasts of Miami have just found their new must-have craving.
May 24, 2024
The caviar pizza from Eleventh Street Pizza features 50 grams of caviar from Caviar Russe. Photo by @CheatDayEats

Does caviar pair well with pizza? Eleventh Street Pizza would say, "Abso-freaking-lutely yes." To prove it, the popular pizza spot known for its sourdough pies has partnered with renowned caviar purveyor Caviar Russe to serve a limited-edition $150 pie in Miami.

Yes, it's $150, but it might be worth the splurge for a group of three to four people. Here's why.

The limited-time caviar pizza will offered May 24 until June 30. It was inspired by the classic caviar service experience served at high-end restaurants, which pairs caviar, potatoes, crème fraîche, and scallions. At Eleventh Street Pizza, the pie is instead topped with sour cream and mozzarella for a creamy base. Then, they layer thinly sliced and slightly crisp potatoes over the pie in what the creators describe as a neutral canvas for the luxurious caviar topping.

"What better way to add maximum flavor to our already delicious pies than to top it with 50 grams of delicious caviar?" says David Foulquier, partner of Eleventh Street Pizza. "Trust me when I tell you that caviar lovers and pizza enthusiasts alike have just found their new must-have craving."
A build-at-home caviar pizza makes for a luxurious night in.
Photo by Cheatdayeats
Providing the caviar is Caviar Russe, a company known for its unique selection of first-quality caviar, including Osetra, Beluga, Sevruga, and other caviar species. Its New York restaurant has earned a Michelin Star, and its Miami location is inside the coveted Four Seasons Tower on Brickell Avenue.

"We're always looking for innovative ways to introduce caviar to a wider audience," says Caviar Russe marketing director Edward Panchernikov. "Partnering with a beloved institution like Eleventh Street Pizza allows us to showcase the versatility of caviar in a fun and approachable way."

For those willing to splurge on the luxury pizza, it is available for pick-up only at Eleventh Street Pizza's Dadeland and downtown locations. It comes with everything you need to create the luxurious experience at home, including detailed reheating instructions, a pizza cutter, a 50-gram tin of caviar, and a mother-of-pearl spoon.

Eleventh Street Pizza first opened back in 2021 after co-owner David Fouquier morphed Fooq's, his small restaurant in downtown Miami, into a New York-style pizza restaurant. Its success led to a second brick-and-mortar spot in Dadeland two years later, with a sit-down vibe and more pie options. Its newest menu addition is set to be the most extravagant the pizza spot has launched to date.

Eleventh Street Pizza x Caviar Russe Pizza. Pickup is available noon to 10 p.m. Friday, May 24, through Sunday, June, 30, at 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-536-2749; and 9025 SW 72nd Pl., Miami; 786-693-2090; eleventhstreetpizza.com.
