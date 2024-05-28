 Miami Design District Square Pie City Suffers Fire, Closes for Now | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Square Pie City in Miami Design District Suffers Kitchen Fire

Miami Design District pizza shop Square Pie City has suffered a Tuesday morning fire, and its fate remains uncertain.
May 28, 2024
Square Pie City makes some of the best pizzas in the Magic City.
Square Pie City makes some of the best pizzas in the Magic City. Photo by Janel Kilnisan

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $4,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$4,000
$850
Share this:
Popular Miami Design District pizza restaurant known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pies, Square Pie City, has suffered a fire extinguished early in the morning on Tuesday, May 28.

According to Local 10 News, firefighters responded to a fire at the restaurant located at 3918 N. Miami Ave. just before 6 a.m. Shortly after 6 a.m., firefighters were on the scene working to extinguish the blaze, which they were able to do.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. However, the blaze caused severe damage to the restaurant, forcing its closure. The Square Pie City team took to Instagram a few hours later to report the news to its followers and fanbase.  The Instagram post states, "So we are going to be closed for the who knows how long. If you haven’t heard, the pizzeria had a fire this morning. Everyone is fine, we were closed."

The caption concludes, "Thank you all for the support, and [we] will keep everyone updated as new info becomes available."
What started as a pop-up by Miami-born chef Jeremiah Bullfrog turned into a permanent restaurant in the Design District, where pizza lovers could find Bullfrog's most popular red and white pies with the option for vegan or gluten-free substitutes. Prepared using the chef's 72-hour, double-fermented dough, the thick base is first topped with cheese before it's smothered in a layer of sauce and baked to form the style's quintessential crispy edges.

New Times' named Square Pie City its Best Pizza of 2023.

This story will be updated once more information is made available.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami Siblings Turn Smuggling Coconuts Into Premium Rum Business

Cocktails & Spirits

Miami Siblings Turn Smuggling Coconuts Into Premium Rum Business

By Rachel Costa
Largest Japanese Soufflé Pancake Café to Open in Wynwood

Openings & Closings

Largest Japanese Soufflé Pancake Café to Open in Wynwood

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Female Hospitality Trailblazers Open Wine and Snack Bar in Little River

Openings & Closings

Female Hospitality Trailblazers Open Wine and Snack Bar in Little River

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Popular New York-Based Cookie Company Plans Miami Takeover

Food & Drink News

Popular New York-Based Cookie Company Plans Miami Takeover

By Rachel Costa
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation