Square Pie City in Miami Design District Suffers Kitchen Fire

According to Local 10 News, firefighters responded to a fire at the restaurant located at 3918 N. Miami Ave. just before 6 a.m. Shortly after 6 a.m., firefighters were on the scene working to extinguish the blaze, which they were able to do.
Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. However, the blaze caused severe damage to the restaurant, forcing its closure. The Square Pie City team took to Instagram a few hours later to report the news to its followers and fanbase. The Instagram post states, "So we are going to be closed for the who knows how long. If you haven’t heard, the pizzeria had a fire this morning. Everyone is fine, we were closed."
The caption concludes, "Thank you all for the support, and [we] will keep everyone updated as new info becomes available."
What started as a pop-up by Miami-born chef Jeremiah Bullfrog turned into a permanent restaurant in the Design District, where pizza lovers could find Bullfrog's most popular red and white pies with the option for vegan or gluten-free substitutes. Prepared using the chef's 72-hour, double-fermented dough, the thick base is first topped with cheese before it's smothered in a layer of sauce and baked to form the style's quintessential crispy edges.
New Times' named Square Pie City its Best Pizza of 2023.
This story will be updated once more information is made available.