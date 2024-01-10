 Miami Croqueta Restaurant Dos Croquetas Opens on Calle Ocho | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Dos Croquetas Is Opening on Calle Ocho in Little Havana

After debuting in Westchester, Dos Croquetas is opening a second brick-and-mortar location in Little Havana.
January 10, 2024
A flight of delicious croquetas and dipping sauces from Dos Croquetas.
A flight of delicious croquetas and dipping sauces from Dos Croquetas. Dos Croquetas photo
Share this:
Miami's first restaurant dedicated entirely to croquetas, Dos Croquetas, is opening an upscale location on Calle Ocho in Little Havana on January 12.

The expansion of a restaurant can be challenging for food entrepreneurs as they juggle running multiple establishments at once, but for Dos Croquetas' owner and operator Alec Fernandez, it's a piece of cake — or should we say, croqueta. Fernandez is sure his new location on Calle Ocho in Little Havana will be a hit.

Gone are the days when fans of the restaurant had to drive to Westchester to get their elevated croqueta fix. The restaurant's second brick-and-mortar location will open at 1555 SW Eighth St. at 7 p.m. with a grand opening party for all to attend.

Right in the heart of Calle Ocho, the second location will be across from the Little Havana Visitor Center and just steps away from the Tower Theater Miami and Azucar Ice Cream Company, a prime location for foot traffic.

“So, from a design standpoint, it's a whole different beast. It's beautiful and a lot more elegant than the Bird [Road] location. And it's also more refined,” the local food entrepreneur notes.
click to enlarge Owners in their restaurant
Alec Fernandez and cofounder chef Vicky Carballo at Dos Croquetas' new Little Havana location
Dos Croquetas photo
“We learned a little bit on what type of style and what type of vibe we want to do in Calle Ocho," he says. "And, then, of course, we're going to have menu exclusives that are just for Calle Ocho. The Bird Road location is going to get its own menu exclusives,” Fernandez asserts.

Fernandez tells New Times that opening the new space on Calle Ocho aligned with the feel of Dos Croquetas.

“For us, it's just the ambiance, the vibe, and the history. Vicky [Carballo] and I — we came for lunch one day, and we were just obsessed with the feeling that we had while we were just walking the streets of Calle Ocho,” he explains.

Fernandez and his aunt and cofounder began testing their croqueta concept in 2016. Its humble roots later led the two founders to open their first brick-and-mortar location in 2019.

The rest is history.
click to enlarge A croqueta sandwich
A close-up of a delicious croqueta sandwich with crispy shredded potatoes by Dos Croquetas
Dos Croquetas photo
“It just feels good and feels like a place that we are supposed to be," adds Fernandez. "A place that we belong, and I think that our brand and our image really aligns with the culture of Calle Ocho.”

The restaurant has done so well that New Times even named its croquetas the Best Croquetas in Miami in 2021.

Since then, Miami natives have been treated to menu offerings like the "305," "Buffalo Crack Chicken," and the "Medianoche." Dos Croquetas also extends its creativity to delicious sandwiches, bowls, desserts, and shakes.

Although Dos Croquetas successfully rose into Miami’s food lexicon with its original menu and vibe (even out-of-towners seek their delicious morsels), there will be some fun, new surprises for fans of the brand.

Fernandez says that as "big foodies," he and Carballo have loved adding fun and unique flavors to their croquetas — and at this new location, expect even more.

In 2022, Fernandez told the New York Times that his goal was to “transition people from the traditional flavors” and usher in a new perspective on what the croqueta can be.

So, how does Fernandez feel about his work so far?

“I think we killed it. I think I nailed that goal,” he affirms to New Times.
click to enlarge Green and colorful building exterior
The new Dos Croquetas location is on SW Eighth Street in Little Havana.
Dos Croquetas photo
Fernandez says with a laugh, “We'll get a lot of old customers who come in, and, of course, we train the team to try to convert them. And we do a lot of surprising and delighting, and we'll surprise someone who only orders classic Cuban staples — they're like, ‘I only want two ham croquetas.’”

“Of course, we'll let them try a unique one, as well, so they can experience different flavors like the 'Medianoche Croqueta,'" he adds. (Which he won an award for a couple of years ago at Croqueta Palooza.)

His ultimate goal is that when a returning customer comes in again, instead of asking for two ham croquetas, they go out of their comfort zone and order one ham croqueta and one Buffalo croqueta, for example.

Fernandez hopes Dos Croquetas leaves a legacy of simultaneously honoring local traditions while pushing those traditions forward in exciting ways.

Dos Croquetas. 1555 SW Eighth St., Miami; doscroquetas.com. Sunday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 9 a.m. until midnight. Grand opening party takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, January 12; admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.

Trending

Waterfront Supper Club Delilah Miami Opens in Brickell

Food & Drink News

Waterfront Supper Club Delilah Miami Opens in Brickell

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
This Coral Gables Deli Might Make the Best Sandwich in Miami

Food & Drink News

This Coral Gables Deli Might Make the Best Sandwich in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
New York Omakase Restaurant Kissaki Opens in Miami Beach

Food & Drink News

New York Omakase Restaurant Kissaki Opens in Miami Beach

By Rachel Costa
13 Best Romantic Restaurants in Miami

Lists

13 Best Romantic Restaurants in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Laine Doss and Nicole Danna
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation