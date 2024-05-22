The Blakery: From University of Miami Dorm Room to Gordon Ramsay‘s Food Stars

His story began out of his passion for sweets. Miami-based Warman always had a sweet tooth, but before attending college at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, he wanted to change his eating habits. Unable to let go of his passion for sugary treats, he channeled his cravings into baking for his family and friends. Warman recalls having fun with different creations that went beyond cookies, but after baking a six-ounce cookie as a "cheat meal" and posting it on his Instagram, his DMs were flooded with inquiries on how to buy them.
"It kind of blew up at that point," Warman says. "I was a sophomore in college and had an apartment off-campus, so when I was not in class, I was baking out of my apartment. I was also delivering boxes on campus for sororities and frats for their events."
In 2019, the Blakery was born. His cookies quickly went viral around campus before spreading through the city thanks to online orders. By 2021, his cookie creations earned a spot at the former Time Out Market before its abrupt closure in 2023.
Now, with nearly five years in the cookie industry, the brand has perfected its signature cookies and elaborate flavors — but Warman knew his brand needed a 2024 refresh. "As people evolve, companies evolve," Warman says. "The name 'the Blakery' is part of me, and I think I've grown a lot as a human being since 2019 when I started the company. I wanted to evolve the brand into something I am super proud of." For the last year, Warman has worked on a complete rebrand. From social media to packaging and flavors, he's calling this new chapter "sleeker and sexier," with a key point being attainable exclusivity.
Rebranding the Blakery: Sexy Names and Sleek Modern Packaging
"The cookies come in this cute shopper tote when you order, and when you order a box, there's this fancy packaging, and the cookies are like incredible works of art," he says. "That's something that I wanted to kind of drive home when I was creating this new branding — the company is maturing, it's getting sexier. So, you know, take it as you will, but I love what I've created, and I think it's super unique."
Although he rebranded the company, Warman didn't change the quality of the cookies he had already perfected. The cookies became popular for a reason, and he says it took a lot of testing to perfect the recipes and introduce new flavors without making them too sweet, which is something he takes pride in.
The new and sexier Blakery line has 12 core cookie flavors. Highlights include the original chocolate chip dubbed "The MILF" (Mouths in Love with Flavor), the popular "Slam Dunk'd," which is his take on a Dunkaroos, and his favorites, "Deep Dark Secret" made with brownie batter and the "Bananas 4 Bread" made with homemade banana bread then stuffed with Nutella and topped with a Ferrero Rocher. To go beyond the already interesting menu, every month, the brand will release one of "Blake's Best-Kept Secret." The release comes from his hidden arsenal of endless cookie flavors available to order for a limited time. The latest secret is the "Trio," made with three flavors, including vanilla with white chocolate chips and golden Oreos, rich chocolate with chocolate chips, and the limited-time strawberry base and homemade strawberry crumble.
All cookies are individually packed, and consumers can opt to build their box of six or 12 cookies or select the variety pack that comes with all 12 flavors. Price options vary from $42 to $79. Local orders of the 12-pack will receive next-day free white-glove delivery, while nationwide orders will be shipped one to four days after purchase.
The opportunity of a lifetime with Chef Gordon RamsayWhile working on the rebrand of the Blakery, Warman got an opportunity he had always dreamed of — he was selected to fly across the pond to London to be part of the new season of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars on Fox co-hosted by Lisa Vanderpump and Gordon Ramsay.
The show takes 26 food and beverage entrepreneurs who must prove they have what it takes to succeed in the industry by pitching their ideas and themselves. Through multiple challenges, hosts will declare the "ultimate food star," who receives an award to help develop their brand.
"I flew to London in February, and that was an insane experience, to say the least," Warman recalls. "It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but it was reassuring knowing that I have a good product. Honestly, it was incredible meeting Lisa Vanderpump and Gordon Ramsay, and I made really good friendships and connections with some other entrepreneurs on the show."
With the constant growth of his brand, Warman plans to have a parked truck somewhere in Miami, so the Blakery has a physical location and can be available to cater more events. His ultimate dream, however, is to have a brick-and-mortar location of the Blakery in Miami. "I have big plans and big dreams," he admits. "I can only imagine how cool an actual store would look, and the whole experience. I've even thought about crazy ideas like putting a speakeasy in the back or something like that; I think that's so cool I would love to have a brick and mortar one day."
The Blakery. Orders online via theblakery.co.
The new season of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars premieres Wednesday, May 22, at 9 p.m. on Fox.