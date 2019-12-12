Miami Christmas Day 2019 Restaurant Guide

If you love warm weather, Miami is one of the best in the world to enjoy the magic of Christmas. With the sun always shining and average temperatures in the upper 70s, our Magic City turns into a winter playground of special parties, retail sales, and cultural events to partake in.
To make time for all that, stay away from the hard work that comes with preparing holiday meals. Instead, make plans to lay back with your family and loved ones at one of our restaurants running service on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, so you can fully enjoy the festivities.
Whether you want a festive buffet spread, holiday-inspired à la carte menus, or anything in between, check the list below for the best options in town. Price does not include tax and gratuity and reservations are strongly suggested.
Ariete3540 Main Hwy., Miami
305-640-5862
arietemiami.com
Chef Michael Beltran will offer a specially curated family-style menu of Chinese favorites with a twist on Christmas Day. The feast will include egg drop soup; honey chicken with Native Guy honey sauce; General Tso’s chicken with Thai chili and broccoli; and fried rice with carrot and cabbage kimchi, served with Duke’s spicy mayo. For dessert, enjoy Thai donuts and Cuban fortune cookies. Ariete's signature dishes - short rib, wood-grilled chicken, seasonal fish, and flan will be available a la carte. Cost is $55 per person. Served from 4 to 10 p.m.
AQ by Il Mulino17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach
305-918-8000
acqualinaresort.com
AQ by Il Mulino in the Aqualina Resort is serving up an all-you-can-eat brunch on Christmas Day. Enjoy a jolly spread of carved meats and fish, sushi and seafood, a homemade pasta station, made-to-order omelets, and a dessert buffet. Guests can sip on unlimited mimosas, bloody marys, mojitos, and prosecco. Cost is $100 per person and $45 for children under 12. Served from noon to 4 p.m.
Cecconi's4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-507-7902
cecconismiamibeach.com
In the courtyard of Soho Beach House, this Italian eatery will help you get into the holiday spirit with a brunch buffet and live music. Start your meal with a complimentary glass of bellini, mimosa, prosecco or white wine before moving on to breakfast favorites along with pizza, pasta, and seafood and raw bar options. Special cuts of meat and salmon will be served at the carving station and a table of sweets will include cakes, cookies, and favorites like tres leches and holiday pies. Cost is $75 per person. Served from noon to 3 p.m.
Cvltura Kitchen & Lounge1100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-808-3507
cvltvra.com
Head to Cvltura Kitchen & Lounge on Christmas Day for a three-course menu of Latin-Mediterranean dishes. The special holiday meal will feature some of the eatery's signature items including hamachi ceviche, Christmas ham with pork belly, and carved turkey. The Downtown Miami eatery will also treat guests to gingerbread key lime pie and chocolate bouché de noel caramel. Cost is $55 per person. Menu served for 3 to 9 p.m.
Donna Mare3925 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-673-6273
cadillachotelmiamibeach.com
Celebrate Christmas Day in the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club with a menu of Italian holiday favorites. For starters, there will jumbo lump crab cakes, and panzanella Toscana, to follow with a main course of cannelloni or dorade. For a sweet ending, enjoy Neapolitan baba, Southern Italy's most popular cake made with a buttery, yeast-based dough, and soaked with liquor. Cost is $49 for adults and $19 for children. Dinner served from 6:30 to 11 p.m.
Essensia at The Palms Hotel & Spa3025 Collins Ave., Miami
305-908-5458
thepalmshotel.com
At the Palms Hotel & Spa, Essensia's Christmas Day buffet dinner will showcase the hotel's farm-to-table philosophy with a focus on premium local and sustainable ingredients. Take a seat at the outdoor patio and enjoy highlights of winter harvest salad; mango glazed ham; rosemary and lavender-scented leg of lamb; green bean casserole; roasted roots; and an assorted seasonal dessert spread with mini desserts and pies. Cost is $55 per adult and $22 for children ages 12 and under. Dinner served from 4 to 9 p.m.
Icebox Cafe1855 Purdy Ave., Miami
305.538.8448
iceboxcafe.com
In Sunset Harbour, Icebox will celebrate Christmas Day with a three-course, prix-fixe dinner special. Begin your holiday dinner with a creamy polenta and wild mushroom ragout, then continue with entrée choices of filet mignon with creamed spinach gratin and crisp potato wedges, or oven-roasted branzino stuffed with grilled fennel, lemon, herbs served on a bed of sautéed Swiss chard and balsamic roasted carrots. For dessert, select a piece of one of Icebox’s famous cake or pies. Cost is $42 per person. Dinner served from 5 to 10 p.m.
8 SE Eighth St., Miami
305-859-0200
katsuyarestaurant.com
Head to Katsuya Brickell for a Japanese-inspired prix-fixe menu of robata Christmas ham with a pumpkin purée; cedar wood-grilled salmon with caper brown butter cream sauce and cauliflower purée; and mushroom gyoza with ponzu espuma and black winter truffle. For dessert, enjoy pudding over salted caramel sauce topped with vanilla ice cream. Cost is $45 per person. Dinner served from 6 to 11 p.m.
Leynia1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-672-2000
morganshotelgroup.com
Head over to Leynia at the Delano South Beach, where chef Jose Icardi will host a festive brunch buffet. Dine on made-to-order omelets, red velvet waffles, imported cheeses and charcuterie, fresh fish, and carving stations with whole-roasted meats. Little ones can keep entertained by decorating holiday cookies. Cost is $105 per adult and $35 per child. Brunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Market at Edition2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-257-4500
editionhotels.com
Keep Christmas festivities going at the Market at the Miami Beach Edition with an all-day buffet-style meal of salads, soups, raw bar, carving station, sides, and dessert. Additional a la carte items include a seafood platter with fresh oysters, poached shrimp and snapper ceviche ($79), seafood tower with fresh oysters, poached shrimp, tuna tartare and stone crab ($185), and prime-aged bone-in ribeye ($124). Cost is $75 per person and $35 for children. Served from noon to 10 p.m.
Merakivarious locations
merakibistro.com
Meraki will serve Greek-inspired holiday menus at its downtown Miami and Coconut Grove outposts. Enjoy starters of winter chicken soup ($8), tried rolls with turkey and mixed Greek cheese filling ($12), followed by entrees of oven-roasted turkey stuffed with ground beef, nuts, and raisins served with roasted vegetables and baby potatoes ($22), roasted pork leg marinated with Greek herbs and spices ($22), and filet mignon with pomegranate glaze served with grilled asparagus and Mediterranean pilaf ($30). For dessert, chef Giannis Kotsos will serve an assortment of options including kourabie, Greek "wedding" cookies with almonds and powdered sugar; Christmas cookies baked with Greek honey and nuts; and kormos, a Greek chocolate biscotti cake ($10 each). Dinner served from noon to 9 p.m.
Seawell Fish n’ Oyster660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
786-594-5820
seawellmiami.com
South Beach newcomer Seawell Fish n’ Oyster will feature a special seafood tasting menu on Christmas Day, to feature seven dishes and a dessert. The list of items includes crudo with hamachi and serrano leche de tigre; butter lettuce salad with key west pink shrimp, avocado, tomato, bacon, egg, and crispy shallots; lobster bisque; baked oysters bingo with tasso ham; and bucatini with manilla clams and pancetta. There will be croissant bread pudding for dessert. Cost is $75 per person. Served from 6 to 10 p.m.
The Strand6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
866-800-3858
carillonhotel.com
Enjoy Christmas day with loved ones at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. A brunch buffet at the Strand, the hotel's contemporary eatery, will feature an array of breakfast favorites, cheese and charcuterie, a carving station, salads, and raw and juice bars. Cost is $80 per person and $35 per child ages 5 through 12. Bottomless option is available for $35. Brunch served from noon to 4 p.m.
