Miami Christmas Day 2019 Restaurant Guide

If you love warm weather, Miami is one of the best in the world to enjoy the magic of Christmas. With the sun always shining and average temperatures in the upper 70s, our Magic City turns into a winter playground of special parties, retail sales, and cultural events to partake in.

To make time for all that, stay away from the hard work that comes with preparing holiday meals. Instead, make plans to lay back with your family and loved ones at one of our restaurants running service on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, so you can fully enjoy the festivities.

Whether you want a festive buffet spread, holiday-inspired à la carte menus, or anything in between, check the list below for the best options in town. Price does not include tax and gratuity and reservations are strongly suggested.

The bar at Ariete. Photo by Charlie Garcia

Ariete 3540 Main Hwy., Miami

305-640-5862

Chef Michael Beltran will offer a specially curated family-style menu of Chinese favorites with a twist on Christmas Day. The feast will include egg drop soup; honey chicken with Native Guy honey sauce; General Tso’s chicken with Thai chili and broccoli; and fried rice with carrot and cabbage kimchi, served with Duke’s spicy mayo. For dessert, enjoy Thai donuts and Cuban fortune cookies. Ariete's signature dishes - short rib, wood-grilled chicken, seasonal fish, and flan will be available a la carte. Cost is $55 per person. Served from 4 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND AQ's dining room Photo courtesy of AQ Chop House by Il Mulino

AQ by Il Mulino 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach

305-918-8000

AQ by Il Mulino in the Aqualina Resort is serving up an all-you-can-eat brunch on Christmas Day. Enjoy a jolly spread of carved meats and fish, sushi and seafood, a homemade pasta station, made-to-order omelets, and a dessert buffet. Guests can sip on unlimited mimosas, bloody marys, mojitos, and prosecco. Cost is $100 per person and $45 for children under 12. Served from noon to 4 p.m.

Cecconi's Photo courtesy of Cecconi's

Cecconi's 4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-507-7902

cecconismiamibeach.com

In the courtyard of Soho Beach House, this Italian eatery will help you get into the holiday spirit with a brunch buffet and live music. Start your meal with a complimentary glass of bellini, mimosa, prosecco or white wine before moving on to breakfast favorites along with pizza, pasta, and seafood and raw bar options. Special cuts of meat and salmon will be served at the carving station and a table of sweets will include cakes, cookies, and favorites like tres leches and holiday pies. Cost is $75 per person. Served from noon to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Cvltura Kitchen & Lounge Cvltura Kitchen & Lounge

Cvltura Kitchen & Lounge 1100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-808-3507

Head to Cvltura Kitchen & Lounge on Christmas Day for a three-course menu of Latin-Mediterranean dishes. The special holiday meal will feature some of the eatery's signature items including hamachi ceviche, Christmas ham with pork belly, and carved turkey. The Downtown Miami eatery will also treat guests to gingerbread key lime pie and chocolate bouché de noel caramel. Cost is $55 per person. Menu served for 3 to 9 p.m.

EXPAND Pasta and clams at Donna Mare. Courtesy of Donna Mare

Donna Mare 3925 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-673-6273

Celebrate Christmas Day in the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club with a menu of Italian holiday favorites. For starters, there will jumbo lump crab cakes, and panzanella Toscana, to follow with a main course of cannelloni or dorade. For a sweet ending, enjoy Neapolitan baba, Southern Italy's most popular cake made with a buttery, yeast-based dough, and soaked with liquor. Cost is $49 for adults and $19 for children. Dinner served from 6:30 to 11 p.m.

EXPAND Outdoor dining at Essensia The Palms

Essensia at The Palms Hotel & Spa 3025 Collins Ave., Miami

305-908-5458

At the Palms Hotel & Spa, Essensia's Christmas Day buffet dinner will showcase the hotel's farm-to-table philosophy with a focus on premium local and sustainable ingredients. Take a seat at the outdoor patio and enjoy highlights of winter harvest salad; mango glazed ham; rosemary and lavender-scented leg of lamb; green bean casserole; roasted roots; and an assorted seasonal dessert spread with mini desserts and pies. Cost is $55 per adult and $22 for children ages 12 and under. Dinner served from 4 to 9 p.m.

EXPAND IceBox Cafe Photo by Juan Fernando

Icebox Cafe 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami

305.538.8448

iceboxcafe.com

In Sunset Harbour, Icebox will celebrate Christmas Day with a three-course, prix-fixe dinner special. Begin your holiday dinner with a creamy polenta and wild mushroom ragout, then continue with entrée choices of filet mignon with creamed spinach gratin and crisp potato wedges, or oven-roasted branzino stuffed with grilled fennel, lemon, herbs served on a bed of sautéed Swiss chard and balsamic roasted carrots. For dessert, select a piece of one of Icebox’s famous cake or pies. Cost is $42 per person. Dinner served from 5 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Bread pudding at Katsuya Katsuya Brickel



8 SE Eighth St., Miami

305-859-0200

Head to Katsuya Brickell for a Japanese-inspired prix-fixe menu of robata Christmas ham with a pumpkin purée; cedar wood-grilled salmon with caper brown butter cream sauce and cauliflower purée; and mushroom gyoza with ponzu espuma and black winter truffle. For dessert, enjoy pudding over salted caramel sauce topped with vanilla ice cream. Cost is $45 per person. Dinner served from 6 to 11 p.m.

EXPAND Prime rib eye at Leynia. Delano South Beach

Leynia 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-672-2000

Head over to Leynia at the Delano South Beach, where chef Jose Icardi will host a festive brunch buffet. Dine on made-to-order omelets, red velvet waffles, imported cheeses and charcuterie, fresh fish, and carving stations with whole-roasted meats. Little ones can keep entertained by decorating holiday cookies. Cost is $105 per adult and $35 per child. Brunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Market at the Edition The Miami Beach Edition

Market at Edition 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-257-4500

Keep Christmas festivities going at the Market at the Miami Beach Edition with an all-day buffet-style meal of salads, soups, raw bar, carving station, sides, and dessert. Additional a la carte items include a seafood platter with fresh oysters, poached shrimp and snapper ceviche ($79), seafood tower with fresh oysters, poached shrimp, tuna tartare and stone crab ($185), and prime-aged bone-in ribeye ($124). Cost is $75 per person and $35 for children. Served from noon to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Meraki will serve a Greek menu of specialties on Christmas Day. Monica Alvarez

Meraki various locations

Meraki will serve Greek-inspired holiday menus at its downtown Miami and Coconut Grove outposts. Enjoy starters of winter chicken soup ($8), tried rolls with turkey and mixed Greek cheese filling ($12), followed by entrees of oven-roasted turkey stuffed with ground beef, nuts, and raisins served with roasted vegetables and baby potatoes ($22), roasted pork leg marinated with Greek herbs and spices ($22), and filet mignon with pomegranate glaze served with grilled asparagus and Mediterranean pilaf ($30). For dessert, chef Giannis Kotsos will serve an assortment of options including kourabie, Greek "wedding" cookies with almonds and powdered sugar; Christmas cookies baked with Greek honey and nuts; and kormos, a Greek chocolate biscotti cake ($10 each). Dinner served from noon to 9 p.m.

EXPAND Baked oysters at Seawell Fish N’ Oyster Seawell Fish N’ Oyster

Seawell Fish n’ Oyster 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

786-594-5820

South Beach newcomer Seawell Fish n’ Oyster will feature a special seafood tasting menu on Christmas Day, to feature seven dishes and a dessert. The list of items includes crudo with hamachi and serrano leche de tigre; butter lettuce salad with key west pink shrimp, avocado, tomato, bacon, egg, and crispy shallots; lobster bisque; baked oysters bingo with tasso ham; and bucatini with manilla clams and pancetta. There will be croissant bread pudding for dessert. Cost is $75 per person. Served from 6 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Photo Courtesy of The Strand

The Strand 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

866-800-3858

Enjoy Christmas day with loved ones at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. A brunch buffet at the Strand, the hotel's contemporary eatery, will feature an array of breakfast favorites, cheese and charcuterie, a carving station, salads, and raw and juice bars. Cost is $80 per person and $35 per child ages 5 through 12. Bottomless option is available for $35. Brunch served from noon to 4 p.m.