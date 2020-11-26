Miami Bars Open on Thanksgiving 2020

This year has been one for the books. Between a global pandemic that’s kept most people home for months at a time and it being an election year, chances are the tension levels at Thanksgiving this year might be higher than usual.
When you’re done dodging your family’s questions and/or stress eating, a few Miami bars will be open. Of course, if you do head out for a drink after your turkey dinner, be sure to mask up, follow social-distancing guidelines, and designate a driver.
Blackbird Ordinary
The Brickell bar will open at 3 p.m. for drinking and dancing off the turkey’s tryptophan effects. 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com.
Bleau Bar at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Pretend to be on vacation away from the family at the Fontainebleau's lobby bar. 4411 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4760; fontainebleau.com. Open daily until midnight.
Empire Social Lounge
Downtown Dadeland’s cigar and whiskey bar will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight for those in Kendall looking for a post-turkey digestif. 8955 Dadeland Blvd., D107, Miami; 305-209-4987; empiresociallounge.com.
Mac's Club Deuce
Want to sneak in a quick drink or two before heading to the festivities? Don’t worry, The Deuce opens at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving and will be open until midnight. 222 14th St., Miami Beach; 305-531-6200; macsclubdeuce.com.
Mama Tried
Forget that family feud at this downtown Miami bar opening at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. 207 NE First St., Miami; 786-803-8087; mamatriedmia.com.
The Scape Goat
In the biz visitors to Scapegoat will receive a 15 percent discount as part of its Friendsgiving celebration on Thanksgiving Day. 100 Collins Ave., #CU-4, Miami Beach; 786-275-6488; scapegoatsobe.com. Open 5 p.m. to midnight.
Sweet Liberty
Celebrating its first week back after a seven-month closure, the Miami Beach hotspot will be serving up libations starting at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. 237 20th St., Suite B, Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.
The Taurus
Coconut Grove's Taurus will be featuring holiday cocktails and beer specials. 3540 Main Hwy., C103, Coconut Grove; 305-529-6523; thetauruscoconutgrove.com. Open Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to curfew.
