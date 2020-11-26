 
Support Us

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
4
| Cocktails and Spirits |

Miami Bars Open on Thanksgiving 2020

Amber Love Bond | November 26, 2020 | 8:00am
The ScapeGoatEXPAND
The ScapeGoat
Courtesy of the ScapeGoat
AA

This year has been one for the books. Between a global pandemic that’s kept most people home for months at a time and it being an election year, chances are the tension levels at Thanksgiving this year might be higher than usual.

When you’re done dodging your family’s questions and/or stress eating, a few Miami bars will be open. Of course, if you do head out for a drink after your turkey dinner, be sure to mask up, follow social-distancing guidelines, and designate a driver.

Blackbird Ordinary

The Brickell bar will open at 3 p.m. for drinking and dancing off the turkey’s tryptophan effects. 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com.

Bleau Bar at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Pretend to be on vacation away from the family at the Fontainebleau's lobby bar. 4411 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4760; fontainebleau.com. Open daily until midnight.

Empire Social Lounge

Downtown Dadeland’s cigar and whiskey bar will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight for those in Kendall looking for a post-turkey digestif. 8955 Dadeland Blvd., D107, Miami; 305-209-4987; empiresociallounge.com.

Mac's Club Deuce

Want to sneak in a quick drink or two before heading to the festivities? Don’t worry, The Deuce opens at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving and will be open until midnight. 222 14th St., Miami Beach; 305-531-6200; macsclubdeuce.com.

Mama Tried

Forget that family feud at this downtown Miami bar opening at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. 207 NE First St., Miami; 786-803-8087; mamatriedmia.com.

The Scape Goat

In the biz visitors to Scapegoat will receive a 15 percent discount as part of its Friendsgiving celebration on Thanksgiving Day. 100 Collins Ave., #CU-4, Miami Beach; 786-275-6488; scapegoatsobe.com. Open 5 p.m. to midnight.

Sweet Liberty

Celebrating its first week back after a seven-month closure, the Miami Beach hotspot will be serving up libations starting at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. 237 20th St., Suite B, Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.

The Taurus

Coconut Grove's Taurus will be featuring holiday cocktails and beer specials. 3540 Main Hwy., C103, Coconut Grove; 305-529-6523; thetauruscoconutgrove.com. Open Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to curfew.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

 
Amber Love Bond is a Miami native whose love of food launched a unexpected writing career. You'll usually find her somewhere delicious with her laptop in tow and a cocktail in hand.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.