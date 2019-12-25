Miami Bars Open on Christmas Day 2019

Sweet Liberty's cocktails are available on Christmas Day.

Christmas is a wonderful time to gather with family and unwrap presents. At least that's what the Hallmark Channel would have you believe.

But sometimes family can be too much or you're simply spending the holidays with friends and want to get a few drinks.

Either way, Miami's bars feel you. Here's a list of bars that will be open Christmas Day.

Blackbird Ordinary. The Brickell bar that offers crafted cocktails is open from 3 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Christmas Day. 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. Enjoy tacos and tequila at this South Beach bar and taco joint. Bodega is open noon to 5 a.m. on Christmas Day. 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-2145; bodegasouthbeach.com.

Drunken Dragon. Drunken Dragon will offer Dragon Hour from 5 to 7 p.m., in addition to seasonal specials like the coquito cocktail and pumpkin bread pudding. 1424 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-397-8556; drunkendragon.com.

Foxhole. Foxhole will offer a happy hour from 5 to 9 p.m. with half-priced drinks, as well as complimentary drinks for ladies from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Christmas Day. 1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach; 305-534-3511; foxholebar.com.

Mama Tried. This downtown Miami bar is open from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Christmas Day. 207 NE First St., Miami; 786-803-8087; mamatriedmia.com.

Matador Bar. This upscale bar at the Miami Beach Edition hotel is open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Christmas Day. The bar will feature live entertainment by Luis Amanti, a full cocktail menu, and a limited food menu. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4500; editionhotels.com/miami-beach.

Monty’s Coconut Grove. Enjoy a few pain removers at this Coconut Grove staple that's open from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Christmas Day. 2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove; 305-856-3992; montysrawbar.com.

Purdy Lounge. Celebrate one last Christmas at the Purdy. The beloved bar is open from 3 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Christmas Day. 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-4622; purdylounge.com.

Rácket. Enjoy a "rock the clock" happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day at this Wynwood bar. 150 NW 24th St., Miami; racketwynwood.com.

Sugar. Enjoy a rooftop cocktail at this bar at the East hotel in Brickell. Open 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Christmas Day. 788 Brickell Plaza; Miami; 786-805-4655; sugar-miami.com.

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company. This award-winning South Beach bar is open from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Christmas Day. 237 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.

Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery. Enjoy rum cocktails from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Christmas Day. 1120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-7800; swizzlerumbardrinkery.com.