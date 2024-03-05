 Miami Asian Bistro and Steakhouse Salty Flame Opens in Brickell | Miami New Times
Openings & Closings

Owners of Paperfish Sushi Open Asian Bistro and Steakhouse on Brickell Avenue

Asian steakhouse Salty Flame in Brickell fuses a steak bar with the flavors of Asian cuisine for an elevated dining experience.
March 5, 2024
As guests walk through Salty Flame, they will find an interior that features red and emerald velvet, gold accents, and ambient lighting.
As guests walk through Salty Flame, they will find an interior that features red and emerald velvet, gold accents, and ambient lighting. Salty Flame photo
With an eclectic array of Asian-inspired dishes made for sharing, craft cocktails, and a DJ curating tunes from a sleek booth, Salty Flame in Brickell aims to transport its guests on a sensory journey that fits right at home in Miami.

Owned by V&E Hospitality Group, the team behind Paperfish Sushi, which has been recognized by New Times readers for its sushi two years in a row, Salty Flame is Brickell's newest Asian bistro-steakhouse fusion to hit the Magic City. What Salty Flame hopes will set it apart from the rest is its emphasis on entertainment and music.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce our newest concept to the heart of Brickell,” says Jamil Dib, cofounder and owner of V&E Hospitality. “Salty Flame transcends the ordinary steak bar, offering a fun dining experience infused with an enticing Asian-fusion twist, creating an exceptional ambiance that truly sets it apart.”
click to enlarge A pink dining room
Salty Flame in Brickell aims to transport its guests on a sensory journey that fits right at home in Miami.
Salty Flame photo
Helmed by executive chefs Michael Asalie and Alex Martinez, expect Asian bistro staples like rolls, sashimi, rice, noodles, and a full steak bar. The menu also features premium meat options, all served to be shared, including premium dry-aged and traditional steaks such as filet mignon, rib eye, prime cowboy ribeye, Japanese A-5 Wagyu strip loin, and more — all served thinly sliced.

Side dishes include stir-fried milk bok choy and kimchi truffle fries. Other mains to choose from are its Korean fried chicken glazed with gochujang and topped with scallions, sesame seeds, and kimchi aioli; steamed striped sea bass served in Shaoxing broth topped with scallions, ginger, cilantro, and Fresno chili; and a salmon avocado roll with asparagus, cream cheese, avocado, and truffle eel sauce.

Complementing the Asian fare are craft cocktails, prepared by mixologists who create a day-to-late-night experience with evolving menus and a live DJ.
click to enlarge Moody dark dining table
Complementing the Asian fare are craft cocktails prepared by mixologists.
Salty Flame photo
Salty Flame is made up of a 130-seat main dining room with luxurious velvet chairs, two private dining areas, and an outdoor wraparound terrace. The interior design features plenty of red and emerald velvet seating, gold accents, and ambient lighting to set the mood.

V&E Hospitality Group set out to create a unique dining experience for customers seeking Asian fare with a musical ambiance. With Salty Flame, whose play on words alone sparks intrigue, it seems like they will achieve just that.

Salty Flame is currently serving lunch, dinner, and happy hour specials seven days a week. Reservations are now open via opentable.com.

Salty Flame. 1414 Brickell Ave., Miami; saltyflamerestaurant.com. Sunday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday noon to 1 a.m.
