Miami Memorial Day Weekend 2019 Restaurant Specials and Parties

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and with it, the unofficial kickoff to summer. In addition to honoring those who bravely gave their lives serving our country, Miamians also get to enjoy delicious barbecues, special meals, and plenty of discounted cocktails at local bars and eateries over the holiday weekend.

Here are the best spots where you can gather with friends and family and celebrate the patriotic long weekend.

American Social. At this Brickell waterfront restaurant and sports bar, enjoy a Champagne campaign including bottle specials like $50 Moet & Chandon. $60 Veuve Clicquot, and $200 Dom Pérignon. American Social will also extend a 20 percent discount to those in the military all weekend long. 690 SW 1st Ct, Miami; 305- 223-7004; americansocialbar.com.

EXPAND Pastelito pancakes at B Bistro + Bakery Giovanny Gutierrez of Chat Chow TV

B Bistro + Bakery. To celebrate Memorial Day weekend, B Bistro + Bakery is extending its weekend brunch until Monday. Highlights include the truffle bun made with scrambled eggs, truffle aioli and bacon jam ($14); pastelito pancakes topped with cream cheese mousse, guava preserve, brown butter maple, and vanilla crumble ($18); and a Croque Madame on homemade croissant loaf with dijon béchamel and shredded gruyere ($17). Pair your meal with a passion fruit bellini ($9) or red or white tropical sangria ($10 per glass, $25 per pitcher). Brunch will be served from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. daily through Memorial Day. 600 Brickell Ave.; 305-330-6310; bbistromiami.com.

Fogo de Chão. The Brazilian steakhouse is offering veterans and active duty personnel 50 percent off their meal on Memorial Day. Up to three guests who accompany military personnel will receive 10 percent off their meal. 836 1st. St.; Miami Beach; 305-672-0011; fogodechao.com.

InterContinental Miami. From Saturday through Monday, the Intercontinental hotel will host family-friendly barbecues by the pool complete with a BBQ buffet, drink specials, activities for the whole family, and live music. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305- 577-1000; icmiamihotel.com. Tickets cost $30 for adults and $16 for children from 6 to 12 years old at eventbrite.com/e/memorial-day-weekend-tickets-46185092856.

Lightkeepers. On Friday, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Lightkeepers in the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne will host "The Art of the Cocktail", where guests will learn to shake up the perfect Russian vodka cocktail with professional mixologists Alexa Delgado and Jean-Pierre Belonni. The event costs $15 per person and includes bar bites and two cocktails. 55 Grand Bay Drive, Key Biscayne; 305-365-4156; lightkeepersmiami.com.

EXPAND Tacos al Pastor at Lona Loca Cocina Tequileria

Lona Cocina Tequileria. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, guests are invited to Lona’s Beachfront BBQ featuring Mexican fare like tacos, guacamole, and chilaquiles; along with boozy watermelon agua fresca and margaritas. 321 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.; Fort Lauderdale, 954- 245-3069; lonarestaurant.com. Cost is $48 per person.

Nikki Beach. Nikki Beach Miami will celebrate Memorial Day weekend with an American Dreaming Memorial Day edition of Rosé Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. and the Amazing Sundays brunch from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Guests with a military ID will receive a 10 percent discount throughout the weekend. 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; miami-beach.nikkibeach.com.

1-800-Lucky. This Wynwood food hall will kick off its Monday industry night over Memorial Day, where guest bartenders Will Thompson and Nikki Diaz of Better Days will make a special batch of Bacardi rum punch and feature a Simple vodka station with $10 drinks for the general public. Those in the service industry will enjoy $5 drink options and half-priced select spirits starting at 8 p.m. In addition, Jacobi White of A Tribe Called Quest will make his debut as the new Monday resident DJ. 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com.

EXPAND Backyard BBQ spread Plants South Beach

Planta South Beach. Planta South Beach will mark Memorial Day with a three-day Backyard BBQ menu from Thursday through Saturday from 5:30 to 11:00 p.m. The event will feature a specially curated menu with highlights like the Black & Bleu burger with shiitake bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cashew nut bleu cheese ($22); jalapeño-cheddar cornbread ($11), and corn “off the cob” with white queso, chives, and dried miso ($9). 850 Commerce St, Miami Beach; 305-397-8513; plantarestaurants.com.



Proyecto Tulum. From Friday through Sunday, Proyecto Tulum will feature a happy hour from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily with specialty Zunet mezcal punch bowls for $27. A barbacoa will include a $20 per guest menu with Mexican BBQ dishes like chicken supreme al pastor and aji panca marinated churrasco and pork sausage, accompanied by corn on the cob, and grilled potatoes. Retired and active armed forces members will receive a 27 percent discount on their check with proof of ID. 270 NW 23rd St, Miami; 786-606-1314; proyectotulum.com.

Semilla French Bistro & Wine Bar.This Memorial Day Weekend, enjoy happy hour prices on Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to close. Special offers include Blue Point oysters ($1.50 each). Wagyu beef sliders ($4), chicken liver pate with cornichons ($8), and homemade meatballs with tomato sauce ($7). Drink specials include $5 bottled beer, $6 wines by the glass, and $7 cocktails. 1330 Alton Rd, Miami Beach; 305-674-6522; semillamiami.com.



Soul Tavern. On Memorial Day, members of military, police, and firefighters with a valid ID will enjoy complimentary small and large shareable plates and a dessert as a thank you for all they do for the community. Guests will also enjoy 50 percent off all draft beers. 1801 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-925-0799; soultavern.com.

EXPAND Pretzel and Chicago dog at Verde Lazaro Llanes

Verde. Memorial day celebrations at Verde at PAMM will include a waterfront $12 dim sum brunch from Thursday to Saturday, featuring six offerings, traditional pushcarts and steaming bamboo baskets. On Saturday, guests can enjoy 10 percent off their choice of rosé by the bottle, sparkling rosé, or rosé sangria. on Memorial Day, the restaurant will be serving all-American cuisine with patriotic items such as Chicago dogs, chili dogs, and jumbo soft pretzels with beer sauce. Children can get their face painted, play board games, and partake in art-making classes. 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 305-375-8282; pamm.org/dining.



Villa Azur. Guests at this French-Mediterranean restaurant this Memorial Day will receive a complimentary Villa Azur sangria, a welcome cocktail made with St.Germain, peach, basil, lemon juice, and rosé. 309 23rd St, Miami Beach; 305-763-8688; villaazurmiami.com.



The Wharf. The Wharf will kick off Memorial Day Weekend with a Friday happy hour with $1 pints and $3 wines by the glass from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, those who donate $20 to the Special Warrior Foundation will receive a complimentary Simple vodka cocktail. Chef Adrianne Calvo will host a $15 Cajun boil on Sunday featuring crawfish, shrimp, mussels, and crab. On Monday there will be a special Memorial Day Veuve Clicquot puppy brunch. 114 SW North River Dr, Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com.

