Casa Matilda Opens with RHOM and Bachelor Stars, Rick Ross, and Duck Carnitas

Roses on the ceiling, duck carnitas, and stars-a-flocking. Miami Beach's new Mexican steakhouse is a vibe.
February 16, 2024
The sultry vibe at Casa Matilda in Miami Beach
Casa Matilda photo
Miami's newest Mexican steakhouse, Casa Matilda, just opened on Washington Avenue in Miami Beach — and it's safe to say it's been a celebrity hot spot since day one.

On January 25, things kicked off at the grand opening with a Real Housewives of Miami private dinner party attended by Bravo's Real Housewives of Miami stars Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, Kiki Barth, and Guerdy Abraira.

ABC's The Bachelor stars Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelsey Weier were in attendance, as well, in addition to Sports Illustrated model Kelly Hughes, who was also onsite for opening day.
click to enlarge Two women pose for the camera wearing black clothing
Real Housewives of Miami stars Guerdy Abraira and Nicole Martin attended the grand opening of Miami’s new hotspot, Casa Matilda, in Miami Beach.
Casa Matilda photo
"Casa Matilda hits on every level," Abraira, who attended the grand opening and went back the following night with her husband, tells New Times. "When you walk in, you are transported into this beautiful space that envelops you from the roses on the ceiling and the swing in the entranceway, perfect for that photo opportunity, to the dining room, which exudes beautiful earth tones."

Miami man of rap excellence, Rick Ross, has also thrown down at Casa Matilda, hosting a birthday dinner with family and friends on February 3. He tells New Times, "This restaurant is what Miami Beach has been missing."
click to enlarge Three women posing for a photo
The Bachelor stars Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelsey Weier and Sports Illustrated model Kelly Hughes attend the grand opening of Miami’s new hotspot, Casa Matilda, in Miami Beach.
Casa Matilda photo
So, what makes it so darn special? Well, for starters, it's an intimate space. The total capacity of the restaurant is 150, including seating for 100, a private space for 16 guests (that's where the RHOM crew dined), and a to-be-unveiled terrace opening.

The menu is a hybrid of fine dining and authentic Mexican. Preliminary favorites include duck carnitas tacos served on blue corn tortillas for $27, a Yucatan-style ceviche with corvina filet and leche de tigre for $32, a 32-ounce, dry-aged porterhouse for $245, and crab-stuffed enchiladas for $35.

The restaurant also has a wine list of more than 120 bottles of wine and a slate of signature tequila cocktails.
click to enlarge A pink cocktail in a funky glass with garnishes
A pink cocktail in a fun glass at Casa Matilda in Miami Beach
Casa Matilda photo
Casa Matilda is the brainchild of Kathia Joseph, who owns two sister restaurants in Miami Beach.

On the opening, she says, "From Casa Matilda's coastal allure to the distinct flavors of Matilda's Taco Bar and the diverse offerings at Matilda's Kitchen, my trio of South Beach businesses reflect a mosaic of passion and dedication. As a Black female entrepreneur, my drive is rooted in humility and pride, inspired by the unwavering support of my beautiful daughter."

While its nightlife scene has been bumping, Casa Matilda also just opened for lunch — it's now open from noon to 5 p.m. daily, and who knows who you may see then, too.

Casa Matilda. 411 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-686-6682; casamatildasteakhouse.com. Lunch: Daily noon to 5 p.m.; dinner: Monday through Wednesday 5 p.m. to midnight and Thursday through Sunday 5 p.m. to midnight.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
