Casa Matilda Opens with RHOM and Bachelor Stars, Rick Ross, and Duck Carnitas

Miami's newest Mexican steakhouse, Casa Matilda, just opened on Washington Avenue in Miami Beach — and it's safe to say it's been a celebrity hot spot since day one.
On January 25, things kicked off at the grand opening with a Real Housewives of Miami private dinner party attended by Bravo's Real Housewives of Miami stars Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, Kiki Barth, and Guerdy Abraira.
ABC's The Bachelor stars Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelsey Weier were in attendance, as well, in addition to Sports Illustrated model Kelly Hughes, who was also onsite for opening day.
Miami man of rap excellence, Rick Ross, has also thrown down at Casa Matilda, hosting a birthday dinner with family and friends on February 3. He tells New Times, "This restaurant is what Miami Beach has been missing."
The menu is a hybrid of fine dining and authentic Mexican. Preliminary favorites include duck carnitas tacos served on blue corn tortillas for $27, a Yucatan-style ceviche with corvina filet and leche de tigre for $32, a 32-ounce, dry-aged porterhouse for $245, and crab-stuffed enchiladas for $35.
The restaurant also has a wine list of more than 120 bottles of wine and a slate of signature tequila cocktails.
On the opening, she says, "From Casa Matilda's coastal allure to the distinct flavors of Matilda's Taco Bar and the diverse offerings at Matilda's Kitchen, my trio of South Beach businesses reflect a mosaic of passion and dedication. As a Black female entrepreneur, my drive is rooted in humility and pride, inspired by the unwavering support of my beautiful daughter."
While its nightlife scene has been bumping, Casa Matilda also just opened for lunch — it's now open from noon to 5 p.m. daily, and who knows who you may see then, too.
Casa Matilda. 411 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-686-6682; casamatildasteakhouse.com. Lunch: Daily noon to 5 p.m.; dinner: Monday through Wednesday 5 p.m. to midnight and Thursday through Sunday 5 p.m. to midnight.