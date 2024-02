Casa Matilda Opens with RHOM and Bachelor Stars, Rick Ross, and Duck Carnitas

click to enlarge Real Housewives of Miami stars Guerdy Abraira and Nicole Martin attended the grand opening of Miami’s new hotspot, Casa Matilda, in Miami Beach. Casa Matilda photo

Miami's newest Mexican steakhouse, Casa Matilda , just opened on Washington Avenue in Miami Beach — and it's safe to say it's been a celebrity hot spot since day one.On January 25, things kicked off at the grand opening with aprivate dinner party attended by Bravo'sstars Nicole Martin, Adriana de Moura, Kiki Barth, and Guerdy Abraira.ABC'sstars Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelsey Weier were in attendance, as well, in addition to Sports Illustrated model Kelly Hughes, who was also onsite for opening day."Casa Matilda hits on every level," Abraira, who attended the grand opening and went back the following night with her husband, tells. "When you walk in, you are transported into this beautiful space that envelops you from the roses on the ceiling and the swing in the entranceway, perfect for that photo opportunity, to the dining room, which exudes beautiful earth tones."Miami man of rap excellence, Rick Ross, has also thrown down at Casa Matilda, hosting a birthday dinner with family and friends on February 3. He tells, "This restaurant is what Miami Beach has been missing."So, what makes it so darn special? Well, for starters, it's an intimate space. The total capacity of the restaurant is 150, including seating for 100, a private space for 16 guests (that's where thecrew dined), and a to-be-unveiled terrace opening.The menu is a hybrid of fine dining and authentic Mexican. Preliminary favorites include duck carnitas tacos served on blue corn tortillas for $27, a Yucatan-style ceviche with corvina filet and leche de tigre for $32, a 32-ounce, dry-aged porterhouse for $245, and crab-stuffed enchiladas for $35.The restaurant also has a wine list of more than 120 bottles of wine and a slate of signature tequila cocktails.Casa Matilda is the brainchild of Kathia Joseph, who owns two sister restaurants in Miami Beach.On the opening, she says, "From Casa Matilda's coastal allure to the distinct flavors of Matilda's Taco Bar and the diverse offerings at Matilda's Kitchen, my trio of South Beach businesses reflect a mosaic of passion and dedication. As a Black female entrepreneur, my drive is rooted in humility and pride, inspired by the unwavering support of my beautiful daughter."While its nightlife scene has been bumping, Casa Matilda also just opened for lunch — it's now open from noon to 5 p.m. daily, and who knows who you may see then, too.