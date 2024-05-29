Fondue Lovers, Rejoice: Melting Pot to Open in Coral Gables

In a sea of Benihanas and Cheesecake Factory chains nationwide, there's one restaurant chain that marches to the beat of its own drum and its name is the Melting Pot.
The iconic fondue restaurant franchise, which has only had one location in Miami for over two decades, is opening a second Miami location in 2025 inside a former bridal shop. Come early next year, the Melting Pot will open this location at 320 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables.
The franchise, which has nearly 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada, is developing this new location in Coral Gables along Miracle Mile next to Lotus Garden and across the street from Seasons 52 and Doc B's. According to the restaurant, the Gables location is being designed to reflect the "Melting Pot Evolution" prototype, which means fans can expect a more high-end aesthetic that will match the affluent neighborhood of Coral Gables. The new location will also be able to accommodate more guests in more unique ways. Here, the restaurant will offer everything from its "Ultimate 5-Course Experience" to visits catered to casual lunches, quick dinners, and even bar seating.
“Coral Gables is a high-profile market. It’s one of South Florida’s most sought-after shopping destinations,” explains Dan Stone, chief operating and development officer at Front Burner Brands, the company that operates Melting Pot. “Miracle Mile is a four-block boulevard that is lined with restaurants, shops, boutiques, and art galleries. There’s close to ten million square feet of office space within walking distance. University of Miami is less than three miles away and there are multiple hotels in the area, including the historic Biltmore Hotel.”
Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered its fondue dining experience to customers and fans for more than 45 years. Although there are multiple Melting Pot locations in South Florida, the closest Melting Pot is about 10.5 miles away in Kendall, which is about a 25-minute drive without traffic from the center of the city of Miami. "The Coral Gables market is very underserved by our brand right now,” adds Stone.
We couldn't agree more.
Melting Pot. 320 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; meltingpot.com. Opening early 2025.