Major Food Group's Sadelle's to Open in Coconut Grove Next Week

The New York-based restaurant, with a flagship location in SoHo, is best known for brunches that feature classic items like bagels, sliced-to-order salmon and sturgeon, eggs, and chopped salads. "Sadelle's is our ode to all-day dining," says MFG partner, Jeff Zalaznick, adding that the restaurant offers "spectacular breakfast, long lunches, and fun dinners — all done through a very classic New York lens."
Sadelle's is taking over the former TIgertail & Mary space, which Zalaznick says is the perfect location to introduce Miamians to his most accessible Miami concept to date. "There's no question that Coconut Grove is one of the best true neighborhoods in Miami and it felt that Sadelle's belongs there."
Zalaznick says Sadelle's is great for everyone — including the many families that seek the grove's tree-lined streets as a place to raise children. "When I was living in New York, Sadelle's was the only place my kids ever went to," he says, explaining that the menu appeals to all ages. "At the end of the day, the best grilled cheese in the world appeals to me and my kids."
The restaurateur is quick to add that the place is also great for friends, couples, and even business meetings. "You can have breakfast here or you can gather your friends to drink a few bottles of rosé at lunch, too."
"Just like any of our concepts, we take the foods you want to eat all the time and make them the best through the Major Food Group lens," he says.
It's a formula that has worked. From that one New York restaurant, there are now Sadelle's in Las Vegas at the Bellagio hotel and in Paris at the Kith boutique. There are plans to open more restaurants in Dallas, Boca Raton, and Miami Beach. "Sadelle's has become an incredible success for us. When we first opened in New York, about eight years ago, the restaurant celebrated making the best bagels and lox. We turned classic New York food into a luxury lifestyle all-day dining experience," says Zalaznick.
Don't expect the Miami iteration of Sadelle's to be festooned with pink flamingos or neon palm trees. MFG's strategy in introducing its restaurants to new cities is to keep them close to the original. "One thing we've always done in any city that we've expanded to — be it Las Vegas, Honk Kong, or Paris — is that we don't adjust our product to the market," Zalaznick says. "The reason why we're bringing Sadelle's here is that we feel Miami will be excited by it."
Zalaznick, who says he's now a permanent resident of the Magic City, says he feels comfortable here. "Miami has become so much more sophisticated and elevated in terms of food and service. It was primed for someone like us to focus on those things."
The restaurateur says that while Sadelle's, like Carbone before it, has the soul of New York attached to it, the food resonates with Miamians for a reason. "When you have something that has a true story and a point of view. A restaurant that has a clear focus on quality and service culture, it's universally understood."
Sadelle's is the fifth MFG restaurant to open in South Florida in the past year (following in the footsteps of Carbone, ZZ's Club, HaSalon, and the Flamingo Grill), and there's no sign of the partners slowing down in Miami. Last week, MFG announced plans for Major, a 1,049-foot residential tower in Brickell, and more restaurants are in the works.
Sadelle's. 3321 Mary St., Miami; 212-254-3000; sadelles.com. Opens December 17.