4
Brisket & Poutine SandwichEXPAND
Brisket & Poutine Sandwich
Lunchroom

Lunchroom Offers Poutine Sandwiches and House-Made Pop Tarts

Elena Vivas | July 22, 2019 | 9:32am
AA

The simplicity of two slices of toasty bread filled with a bounty of melted cheeses and meats is more than just a simple, hand-held meal: It's a feeling. A hearty sandwich has the ability to transport us to a simpler time, whether it be table side memories at grandma's house or your favorite ham and cheese on the first day of school. And for Elliot Wolf, it's that exact nostalgic and comforting emotion that inspired his concept Lunchroom.

With two Fort Lauderdale locations, the retro-style eatery offers sandwiches that are both wholesome and whimsical with unique specials like the brisket poutine ($11) - an outrageous pairing of house made brisket, brown gravy, cheese curds, and fries wedged between a fresh roll; and the spaghetti grilled cheese ($9) where a  bundle of chopped spaghetti and marinara is stuffed between slices of toast and topped with a generous sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. According to Wolf, the house favorite is the Rooster - a fried chicken sandwich paired with banana pepper slaw ($10).

"I can remember getting steak sandwiches from the bus station as a kid. I'll always remember the way they steamed the bun." says Wolf. After traveling to cities, like New York and Portland and discovering their niche sandwich shops, he realized that's exactly what South Florida was missing. In early 2018, he opened the first Lunchroom, opening a second location earlier this year.

On a recent Saturday afternoon, brunch was in full effect at the quaint shop with a contrasting blue and green motif. The eatery serves items like peaches and cream French toast and sticky buns in addition to its all-day breakfast sandwiches like the ramen burrito - a breakfast burrito stuffed with noodles, scrambled eggs, Proper maple sausage, scallions, and siracha ($7).

Strawberry Pop TartsEXPAND
Strawberry Pop Tarts
Lunchroom

For dessert, order from the rotating  pop-tart menu. These aren't the after school treats that come in a box. House made, they're baked with fresh fruits. Flavors have included chocolate and peanut butter and a classic strawberry glazed with lemon and strawberry icing, festooned with colored sprinkles.

Today, almost two years after opening Lunchroom,  Wolf credits all his success to the food. "A good sandwich with good ingredients is a way to enjoy a meal without formality, and people love them".

Lunchroom. 4520 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-870-7197; lunchroomsandwiches.com. 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 1824 Cordova Rd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-530-5124; 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

 
Attorney by day, foodie by night, Elena Vivas is a regular food and beverage contributor for Miami New Times. She was also an expert columnist for Foodable TV and a food editor for tropicult.com.

