 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Chica's Lorena GarciaEXPAND
Chica's Lorena Garcia
50 Eggs

Lorena Garcia's Chica to Open in Former Soyka Spot

Laine Doss | July 25, 2019 | 11:24am
AA

Lorena Garcia is taking over the Soyka space.

The chef will open a second location of her restaurant, Chica, on the corner of Biscayne and NE Fourth Court in Miami. The original, at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, debuted in May 2017. Conde Nast Traveler said of the menu: "Think of your imaginary, indulgent Venezuelan grandmother and how she might push comfort food on you; then give her a sexy, feminist spin."

The same could be said of chef/partner Garcia, who is regarded as the first Latina chef to run a restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip. At the Venetian, Garcia shares valuable casino real estate with Thomas Keller, David Chang, and Miami's Timon Balloo. 50 Eggs, the company that owns and operates Chica, also has an outpost of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar on the Venetian's restaurant row, which has earned the nickname "Little Miami" for hosting three Magic City-centric establishments.

Related Stories

At Chica, Garcia allows her Venezuelan roots to shine in dishes prepared on a wood-fired grill, while diners enjoy a Latin soundtrack and a wine list that leans toward Latin American varietals. The 10,000-square-foot space will be given a refresh through colors and textiles with a Latin American vibe, including handmade tiles, bright accents, and colonial-style ironwork.

Garcia, who lives in Miami and runs a test kitchen in the Edgewater neighborhood, is looking forward to bringing Chica to the 305. "The city truly represents the melting pot of Latin culture and cuisine in America," she says.

That melting pot of culture can be found in Garcia's food, which takes influences from Venezuela, Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, and other countries. “I am passionate about sharing the fresh, seasonal produce from different regions, the vibrant ingredients and authentic recipes of this style of elevated yet approachable Latin American food, and I am ecstatic to share it with a community where I believe it will resonate so strongly.”

The menu will be similar to the one at the Chica flagship but with some revamps to cater to Miami's taste and style. One dish making it across the country is the chef's half rotisserie chicken with a Meyer lemon marinade, served with Peruvian purple potato salad. Other dishes that might turn up on the Miami menu include slow-roasted suckling pig porchetta with spiced plantains and pickled onions.

Chica. 5556 NE Fourth Ct., Miami; chicarestaurant.com/miami. Opening fall 2019 for lunch, dinner, late night, and weekend brunch.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >