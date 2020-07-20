New Times Presents a Virtual Barbecue With Iron Chef Kent Rathbun

With coronavirus keeping people at home, many are honing their culinary skills as a way to keep busy and feed their families.

If you want to up your barbecue game, don't miss a live virtual cooking demonstration with chef Kent Rathbun on Wednesday, July 22 at 7 p.m.

The Texas-based chef is has been nominated for a James Beard award four times and in 2008, won Iron Chef America. Currently, he offers homestyle barbecue at Rathbun's Curbside Barbecue in Dallas. He partnered with New Times to take readers into his home virtually to demonstrate the tips and tricks behind cooking three delicious dishes each unique to a different state: Colorado, Texas, and Florida.

As a tribute to Texas, the chef will cook strip steak with rosemary butter and grilled onion petals.

Rathbun was inspired by Colorado with his recipe for BBQ spiced pecan-cruseted trout with a grilled tomato butter sauce.

Finally, the chef taps into the bright, fresh flavors of Florida with a recipe for habanero, cilantro, and lime-marinated snapper with grilled pineapple and black bean pico de gallo.

The virtual class is free with advance registration. Registrants will be provided with a link to the virtual class, along with a shopping list to get groceries prior to the event, which will allow them to get everything they need to follow Kent’s lead to perfect these delicious meals.

You can also pre-order a Rathbun Family spice rub set ($35). Order five days in advance to receive your spices in time to cook along with chef Rathbun at chefkenrathbun.com.

Register at eventbrite to take part in this online culinary evening.

Miami New Times at Home Presents In the Kitchen with Ken Rathbun. Wednesday, July 22 at 7 p.m. Free with advance registration at eventbrite.