La Birra Bar Celebrates Lionel Messi's Inter Miami "Unveil" With New "Messy" Burger

July 12, 2023 8:00AM

Behold the "Messy": La Birra Bar has added a new burger to its lineup in honor of Lionel Messi's arrival.
La Birra photo
One of South Florida's best burger restaurants has unveiled a specialty sandwich in honor of one of the world's best soccer players — and they both hail from Argentina.

La Birra Bar in North Miami Beach is celebrating the arrival of star professional soccer player Lionel Messi with a new specialty burger that's especially, well — messy.

The Argentina-based brand, known for its large assortment of over-the-top burgers, launched a new menu item, the "Messy," on July 10, a nod to the jersey number Messi has worn for teams in Argentina, Spain, and France — and it is believed, the one he'll don for Inter Miami.

Priced at $16, the "Messy" is two beef patties topped with melted Argentinian white cheese, grilled red onions, and a chimichurri aioli sandwiched between two upside-down buns.

The final touch: a toothpick flag that reads, "It's not soccer, it's fulbo."

"It's a messy burger to eat, for Messi," La Birra account manager Antonella Rizzo tells New Times. "With us, the whole thing is sort of an inside joke for our Argentinian customers and the Messi fans here in Miami."

On June 9, Messi made headlines when he announced his intention to relocate to South Florida to play for Inter Miami. The move by the man who led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup in 2022 is said to be one of the biggest deals in Major League Soccer (MLS) history after Messi reportedly turned down billions from Saudi Arabia and took the Inter Miami offer, which includes partnerships with Apple, Adidas, and MLS.

The Fort Lauderdale-based team will welcome the global sports icon this Sunday, July 16, at DRV Pink Stadium. Inter Miami announced the event, slated to begin at 6 p.m., as "the Unveil."

Messi's debut on the field is slated for Friday, July 21, when Inter Miami hosts Mexico's Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup opener at the DRV Pink Stadium.

If you can't afford a ticket to the game — prices have surged since news of Messi's move — don't fret. There's a more affordable, decidedly tasty way to watch Messi play on July 21. La Birra will host an Inter Miami watch party, sweetening the deal by offering the "Messy" burger for $10 a pop all day.

The burger is not the only local tribute to Messi. Ahead of "the Unveil," Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham put the finishing touches on a massive Wynwood mural reportedly designed by Beckham's wife, Victoria, to welcome South Florida's newest luminary.

"It was time to go to the U.S. league to experience football in a different way and enjoy the day-to-day," Messi told Mundo Deportivo and Sport.

And maybe a "Messy" burger or two?

La Birra Bar. 14831 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach; 305-705-2143; labirrabarusa.com. Sunday through Thursday noon to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to midnight.
