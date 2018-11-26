Lincoln Road's Time Out Market Adds Norman Van Aken, Azucar Ice Cream, Phuc Yea, and Others

When Time Out Market opens off Lincoln Road in February 2019, some of Miami's most beloved chefs will operate kitchens under one roof, including Norman Van Aken, Jeremy Ford, and Giorgio Rapicavoli.

Today, the South Beach food hall has finally released the remaining chefs and partners expected to join the project, which will include 17 restaurants, a demo kitchen, three bars, and an art gallery.

Among the new additions are a dessert and pastry concept by Antonio Bachour, an outpost of Suzy Batlle's Azucar Ice Cream Company, and Cesar Zapata and Aniece Meinhold's Phuc Yea.

Christian and Dominica Plotczyk, who are behind Ella’s Oyster Bar in Little Havana, will introduce Salt & Brine, and chef Shuji Hiyakawa will open a version of his MiMo restaurant, Wabi Sabi.

Other openings include plant-based Love Life Cafe and a version of Giorgio Rapicavoli's Eating House. At Norman Van Aken's restaurant, expect a mixture of South Florida and Key West flavors, with menu highlights including gulf shrimp with charred peppers and chillies , barbecue duck meatballs, and his own riff on key lime pie.

Previously announced concepts include Jeremy Ford's spot specializing in Korean flavors, Michael Beltran's meat-centric Leña, Miami Smokers' charcuterie bar, and two Matt Kuscher restaurants: Stephen's Deli and Kush. There will also be outposts of Coyo Taco, 33 Kitchen, and a Cuban-American concept by Alberto Cabrera.

Time Out Market will bring the area's best chefs together in one 17,474-square-foot space, giving visitors a comprehensive crash course in Miami dining under one roof.

Though prices aren't yet available, the goal is for meals to cost around $20. The market is a tie-in with Time Out magazine, whose editorial staff has curated the food concepts.

The first Time Out Market opened in Lisbon in 2014 and has become one of the top attractions in Portugal, with 3.6 million visitors in 2017. In addition to Miami Beach, markets are planned for New York City, Chicago, and Boston.

The market will join a host of other food halls that have recently opened in Miami-Dade, including La Centrale at Brickell City Centre, St. Roch Market in the Design District, Treats Food Hall at Aventura Mall, 1-800-Lucky in Wynwood, Jackson Hall in Miami, and Casa Tua Cucina in Brickell.

Time Out Market Miami. 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach. Scheduled to open February 2019.