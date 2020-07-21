La Tiendita Taqueria in Wynwood Is a Ventanita for Margaritas and Tacos

As it turns out, Miami's ventanitas are a perfect vehicle for purveying and procuring food during a coronavirus pandemic. These walk-up windows are naturally suited to delivering delicious takeaway meals. The only problem: They don't generally offer frosty alcoholic libations.

Until now.

La Tiendita Taqueria sells tacos and margaritas from its ventanita. The restaurant, which opened quietly in May on NW 25th Street just off Second Avenue in Wynwood, allows customers to call for delivery, takeout, or dining on the patio.

The restaurant, part of the Dirty Rabbit Group, was open long enough to christen its dining room before COVID brought the curtain down on indoor dining for a second time. But a ventanita serving forth tacos and margaritas might be just what the city needs right now.

Nicolas Caicedo, the Dirty Rabbit Group's corporate chef, created a menu of Michoacán-style street food, including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, flautas, and chilaquiles. Tacos come two to an order and include quinoa-crusted shrimp tacos ($8), fried-chicken tacos ($7), tacos de carne ($8), and tacos al pastor ($7), among many others.

Margaritas to-go are offered in a handful of flavors, including tamarind, passionfruit, tomate de árbol (blood fruit), mango, and coconut. Priced at $12 apiece, the cocktails can be ordered low-calorie, spicy, or with mezcal.

The restaurant also sells fruit smoothies ($7), aguas frescas ($5), assorted cocktails ($13), and local craft beer from Veza Sur, Wynwood Brewing Co., Veza Sur, and Funky Buddha.

All that and churros for dessert.

Delivery is available through Uber Eats, and there's a daily happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m. when drinks are half-price. On Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m., margaritas are free for the ladies.

La Tiendita Taqueria. 218 NW 25th St., Miami; latienditataqueria.com. Noon to 10 p.m. daily for outdoor dining and takeout. Open noon to midnight for delivery via Uber Eats.