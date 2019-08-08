La Social in Miami's Upper Eastside Wants to Be a Hub for the Community

At the entrance Miami's Belle Meade neighborhood in the Upper Eastside, you've might have noticed the pink-pastel-hued façade of La Social. With a ficus tree towering overhead, the bistro and coffee shop houses a convivial dining room filled with locals lingering over their meals.

The byword here is " community." Diners stop by all day long to savor bistro food by Puerto Rican spouses Ivan Nieves and David Flores. Based on the restaurant's original location in the Condado section of San Juan, it grew to meet the neighborhood's demands.

"We started selling pastries, but customers in the vicinity who didn't like to cook started asking for food menus," Nieves says. "The neighborhood wanted us, and the sense of community made us believe our business was going to work out."

After a couple of years, La Social in Puerto Rico grew to house a boutique and beauty salon and became a popular one-stop-shop for dining and entertainment. When the couple closed the restaurant in September 2017 for Hurricane Irma, it was assumed it would be temporary. However, Hurricane Maria followed a couple of weeks later, leaving Nieves and Flores homeless and without any power or water to run their operation.

Following the devastation, the couple headed to Miami with Nieves' grandfather, a cancer patient who was in need of treatment. "His physician left the island after the hurricane, and we couldn't get the attention he needed there," Nieves says. "It became obvious that the island wasn't going to recover fast, so we decided Miami would be a good place to start over. David and I saw it as an adventure — we were young and had good savings; our business was doing great in Puerto Rico before the hurricane."

By December, La Social had electricity again, and Condado residents without power would congregate at the space. "I went back to the island set on closing the club, but it was Christmas time and a neighbor convinced me not to. She said, 'You are the hanging lights of Condado. Please, don't turn them off,'" Nieves says. "They helped us clean up, and we resumed operations with what were able to salvage, in the best way we could."

Back in Miami, the couple looked at more than 50 potential locations over a three-month period before settling on a1,200-square-foot space at NE 76th Street and Biscayne Boulevard. The catalyst that brought them to the area was the realization that there was no place to order coffee with almond milk. Shortly thereafter, La Social debuted in May 2018.

At the Miami outpost, Nieves, who worked for more than a decade in food and beverage and hospitality, runs the kitchen, where he turns out an affordable menu of items based on natural ingredients. "We offer something that's between fast-casual and a restaurant, where locals can have a chat with friends over a good meal and move from there."

Almond berry with chicken, spinach, Mandarin oranges, and goat cheese. La Social

La Social keeps its breakfast menu simple with maple oatmeal and fruit ($7) and coconut creme French toast ($12), along with an omelet bar featuring the option of vegetarian, Greek, and Spanish with manchego cheese and prosciutto. Beverage options include watermelon and cucumber lemonade ($5.50), green smoothie ($7), and carrot orange juice ($6).

All-day menu options include an avocado hummus ($9) and organic carrot ginger soup ($8), while the salad offered include stuffed portobello ($14); Caprese ($8); and almond berry with chicken, spinach, Mandarin oranges, and goat cheese ($12).

An on-trend offering of toasts features peaches and goat cheese or salmon and avocado ($14) and pita pizzas can be customized with toppings like spinach, bacon, and tomato ($6.50). The kitchen also makes a variety of homemade pastries to be enjoyed with freshly brewed beverages like Jojo tea ($5.50), cortado ($3.75), and matcha latte ($5.50). For weekend brunch warriors, there's a rotating à la carte menu and live music in the outdoor patio.

The couple visits Puerto Rico regularly, but Nieves's mother, Myrna Torres, now runs the original location. In fact, according to Nieves, the couple is setting down more roots in Miami with the hopes of opening a downtown location before the year's end.

"We are blessed to have a chance to live our lives and run our business in a new way," he says. "We want to make a lot of things happen."

La Social. 7601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-542-5922; lasocial.business.site. Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.