Popular Food Cart Owners to Join the Upper Buena Vista Revolution

Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer who since 2017 have kept Edgewater, the Design District, and the surrounding neighborhoods satiated with tacos of house made tortillas filled with a bounty of Proper Sausages proteins will close their Design District cart at the end of this month to make way for their forthcoming restaurant Boia De, situated in the Buena Vista neighborhood. The name, by the way, comes from the Italian phrase boia de, that loosely translates to 'oh my" in English.

La Pollita's final week will include a bevy of drink and food specials as Giangrandi and Meyer put the finishing touches on their 24-seat eatery that they're calling a "New American restaurant with a modern Italian fingerprint." Among the dishes being offered are baked clams with lemon and the spreadable spicy sausage called 'nduja; bone marrow with roasted garlic and a tomatillo-cilantro salsa verde; and crispy potato skins with burrata, caviar and hardboiled egg.

If such dishes seem out of character for new American or modern Italian, understanding the overall thrust of the restaurant requires a quick review of their resumes.

Meyer, 32, spent three years working for Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo's Los Angeles restaurants Son of a Gun and Animal, which opened in 2008, before moving to New York City's Eleven Madison Park — Daniel Humm and Will Guidara's three-Michelin-star contemporary American restaurant.

Giangrandi, who is 32 years old, started out in the kitchen of Scott Conant’s Scarpetta in New York City. She later moved on to the Eleven Madison Park team's NoMad Hotel, where she and Meyer met, followed by Carbone, run by Rich Torrisi and Mario Carbone. Both restaurants earned Michelin stars in their first years while Giangrandi was in the kitchen.

The tight space at Boia De is outfitted with a small kitchen Giangrandi said will lead to a concise menu designed for sharing that will rotate regularly.

"It's going to be a neighborhood place where you can come for dinner or just a few great plates and some amazing wines," she said.

The 75-bottle list will be curated by Bianca Sanon, who worked at New York City's Dirty French and Semilla, and offer a variety of low intervention wines of both Old and New World vintages including a number of well-priced Chilean wines in a nod to Giangrandi’s Chilean roots.

Among the most interesting aspects of this new opening is that all of the plates and table accessories will be made by Danielle Kaufmann of Proper Sausages, who for some time has been hand throwing pottery under the DK Pots imprint. La Mar's Diego Oka has also been handcrafting some plate ware in recent months.

Boia De. 5205 NE Second Ave., Miami; Boiaderestaurant.com; Open Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5:30 to 11:30 p.m.