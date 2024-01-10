Chef Jose Mendin Takes His Craft Burgers to Downtown Dadeland

You might think you've tried every burger in Miami, but this isn't your regular burger — June Burgers is a spot dedicated to delicious premium burger creations, and now you can try them in Kendall.
After June's success at the new Julia & Henry's food hall in downtown Miami, chef Jose Mendín has opened June's first standalone location in Downtown Dadeland.
Chef Mendín has extensive knowledge of the culinary world, as he is also behind fan-favorite concepts such as Pubbelly Sushi, Casa Isola, Rivertail, and the Pie Father. His newest culinary venture is June, which opened in the summer of 2023 at Julia & Henry's.
According to Mendin, the premium, burger-centric spot is heavily inspired by Miami's lively spirit and Mendín's Puerto Rican heritage. Each burger is crafted to be different in flavor and appearance while emphasizing each layer cooked with high-quality ingredients and locally baked brioche buns.
"I started with the simple desire to craft a burger joint that truly encapsulates the essence of Miami," Mendín says. “I wanted to create burgers that each have their own personality with vastly different flavors.”
For bold new flavors, try the "Big Kahuna," inspired by Hawaiian culture and made with kimchee, charred pineapple, hoisin glaze, Hawaiian sauce, and house pickles, or try the "La Parisienne,'' a nod to French cuisine and made with onion confit, demi glaze, Gruyère melt, and thyme aioli.
For meat lovers, June has two specials for you, including the "Lechon Burger" made with a Wagyu burger and pulled pork topped with pickled onions, house pickles, Swiss cheese, mustard, and mayonnaise, as well as the "Texan," which packs bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, kimchee coleslaw, brioche, and June's housemade barbecue sauce.
Any beef can be substituted with an Impossible burger for vegetarian guests.
Ok, now we're craving a burger.
Plus, expect a newly launched happy hour that includes $5 beer and $7 wine options from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. For non-alcoholic drinks, guests can try a juice menu with maracuyá and chica morada, as well as a selection of mango, lychee, and strawberry boba.
June Downtown Dadeland. 8975 SW 72nd Ct., Miami; juneburgers.com. Monday through Thursday noon to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.