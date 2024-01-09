New York Omakase Restaurant Kissaki Opens in Miami Beach

Yes, another New York-based restaurant has opened in Miami. (This time, we promise it's good.)
New York-based Japanese omakase restaurant Kissaki has opened its first location outside of New York City in the upscale South of Fifth neighborhood in Miami Beach.
Kissaki's mission is to share Japanese cuisine with the world, basing itself on mindful sourcing and quality, which is why the restaurant has its own fishery and wildlife license — meaning the fish that is served at the restaurant comes directly from Japan.
"We are incredibly excited to bring the Kissaki experience to Miami Beach," says Garry Kanfer, owner of Kissaki. "The city's diverse dining culture is the perfect backdrop for our vision of honoring the tradition of sushi while enjoying the immersive ambiance."
The Miami Beach location will offer a 15-course menu for $150 per person and a ten-course omakase experience for $100 per person. Guests can soon enjoy a tableside omakase with the addition of the "Omakase Trolley," where the culinary team will bring a curated selection of seven dishes, including dessert, directly to diners for $95 per person.
"Kissaki's dining experience is an artful journey," says Valerio. "We've carefully curated a menu that marries tradition with innovation and a dining atmosphere that reflects our dedication to excellence."
Kissaki's interior space is similar to its original New York locations but with a chic Miami twist. Lauren Jayne Design created the design to match the atmosphere of dark drinking dens in Japan with minimalistic natural elements, earthy tones, warm glow lamps, and dramatic lush foliage.
The bar serves a curated sake and beverage program that includes cocktails, sakes, Japanese whiskies, wines, and beers. Kissaki classics include the "Shiokase" with mezcal and nigori sake, the "Kosho Margarita" with orange liquor and yuzu kosho, and the "Truffle Old Fashioned" with truffle-infused bourbon.
For martini lovers, the menu offers four flavors and an option to add caviar. Non-alcoholic beverages are available as well, including tea such as soba cha, genmaicha, ume, and Yuzu sodas.
If you are seeking dessert at the end of your omakase experience, Kissaki offers a selection of desserts, including peach cobbler, a matcha tiramisu, or a choice of three scoops of ice cream, including vanilla and black sesame.
Kissaki had previously expanded around New York with a total of five locations including two in Manhattan, two in the Hamptons, and one in Greenwich Village.
Kissaki. 500 South Pointe Dr., Suite 160, Miami Beach; explorekissaki.com. Daily 5 p.m. to midnight.