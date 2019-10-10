Dine Japanese Izakaya-Style at the Standard's Lido Bayside Grill

Contrary to its name, the Standard has never been a hotel to do things that are considered the norm. This fall, an izakaya residency will be taking over the Miami Beach hotel's waterfront restaurant, the Lido Bayside Grill.

Izakaya refers to Japanese pubs or taverns where people casually gather to drink and eat shareable dishes akin to tapas. Slated to launched October 24 and run through summer 2020, this takeover will showcase a style of Japanese food that Miami doesn't typically get to experience. "We wanted to showcase a subset of Japanese food that is underrepresented, not just sushi or ramen, which is what usually comes to mind," executive chef Daniel Herget. says.

Herget joined the Standard just over a year ago after stints at Wynwood Kitchen & Bar and La Goulue. Previously, he ran a small restaurant group in Nashville, the Otaku Group, where he refined his Japanese cuisine techniques. As a follower of Japan's culture and food, he immediately knew it was the right approach when the team was discussing upcoming renovations at the hotel. "A Japanese concept made a lot of sense to me. I'm enamored with izakaya food. It's more about sharing, hanging out, having a few rounds of drinks, and I think that works really well with our space."

Phase one of the property's improvements will expand the juice bar café and its menu, ultimately allowing direct access from Island Avenue without having to enter through the lobby. Lido will have some minor decor changes, while the lobby bar will be completely redone with a new approached focused on craft cocktails. Phase two will focus on improvements to the beloved spa. Despite some construction, the backyard and its serene oasis overlooking Biscayne Bay will have more than enough reasons to warrant multiple visits this season. The izakaya menu will be available daily for lunch, brunch, and dinner at Lido, as well as at the pool and in-room dining, with a menu divided into five categories: raw bar, chilled, fried, steamed, and grilled.

Expect the necessary oysters, uni, and poke from the raw bar, along with an addition of four to five different Petrossian caviar options ranging from $70 to $500. A standout from the chilled section, top-grade Kobe beef tartare ($28) is hand-cut and tossed with Japanese mustard aioli, served with house-made black sesame wonton crisps, and a raw Jidori chicken egg. According to Herget, Jidori is the chicken equivalent of Kobe beef.

The fried portion of the menu features traditional items like octopus takoyaki ($14) and okonomiyaki ($16), a savory Japanese pancake. "It's not very common in Miami. Just throw some local bacon on there, and you've got the ultimate brunch dish. We'll be flying in mountain yams from Japan to make it as legit as possible," Herget says.

The tebasaki ($18) aren't your standard chicken wings; this is a three-day process of curing and poaching, drying overnight, then quickly flash frying to achieve a crispy chicharron-like texture for the skin without any breading. Tossed in a red miso glaze, this dish represents the attention to detail Herget wants to showcase during the residency.

For the grilled section, Herget explains all the chicken is certified organic and all beef is grass-fed. Choose among unagi ($19), Kobe rib-eye ($120), Kobe New York strip ($90), a Kurobuta pork chop ($38), king crab ($50), giant scallops with miso glaze ($36), and Maitake mushroom with sweet soy and crispy garlic ($19).

All of this will be accompanied by a new beverage menu featuring an assortment of sake and a machine that makes a precise highball with your choice of Japanese whisky. Sake jello shots are also in the works for a fun element, plus a new cocktail list incorporating Japanese citrus and unexpected twists like a margarita with an MSG tincture instead of salt for a touch of savory, all hovering around $14 each.

Izakaya Residency at the Lido Bayside Grill. 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 786-245-0880; standardhotels.com.