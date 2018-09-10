Is This the End of Subway's $5 Footlong?

Miami is an expensive city, but there's always been an inexpensive way to keep hunger at bay: the $5 Subway footlong.

Large enough to share or to save half for another meal, the footlong sandwich has long been a culinary savior for students, workers, and budget-friendly individuals. And because guests can "run it through the garden" with fresh veggies, it's also been one of the most healthful fast-food options around and one of the few places vegans and vegetarians could grab a meal in most cities.

Now the demise of the Subway footlong could be near.