Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Restaurant Openings

Is Chili's Moving Into Churchill's Old Space?

January 4, 2023 8:00AM

Churchill's Pub
Churchill's Pub Photo by Alexander Oliva
As Miamians settled into the beginning of a new year, a lot was posted on social media. Some recapped their 2022 travels and journeys, and others manifested their hopes for 2023.

Instagrammer @riodiosmio, however, disrupted all of South Florida with a picture of Churchill's flying a Chili's banner over the well-worn image of Winston Churchill with the caption, "A new corporate flag flies over another historic and cherished live music venue."
In November 2022, New Times published a story that the owner of the Little Haiti music venue officially "closed" in 2021 but was hopeful that a prospective tenant would reopen the pub.

The pub's future is unknown, but it's unlikely that Churchill's will reopen. The former Churchill's property, part of a three-parcel package (the pub, a vacant lot at 22 NE 55th Street, and a commercial lot at 5431 NE Second Avenue), went on the auction block on December 15, 2022. The properties appear to be under contract, and the buyer won't be divulged until the sale is closed.

One thing is certain. Chili's will not be moving to Little Haiti.

"We can confirm that Chili's is not planning to open at that location. Fans of burgers, 'ritas, fajitas, and crispers can still get their fix at more than a dozen Chili's restaurants in greater Miami, including straight down the coast at Chili's Bayside Miami," a Chili's rep responded in an email statement.

What will become of the iconic, now-shuttered pub that opened in 1979? Only time will tell. But at least we can rule out 'ritas and fajitas. 
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
2023

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation