Is Chili's Moving Into Churchill's Old Space?

Instagrammer @riodiosmio, however, disrupted all of South Florida with a picture of Churchill's flying a Chili's banner over the well-worn image of Winston Churchill with the caption, "A new corporate flag flies over another historic and cherished live music venue."
In November 2022, New Times published a story that the owner of the Little Haiti music venue officially "closed" in 2021 but was hopeful that a prospective tenant would reopen the pub.
The pub's future is unknown, but it's unlikely that Churchill's will reopen. The former Churchill's property, part of a three-parcel package (the pub, a vacant lot at 22 NE 55th Street, and a commercial lot at 5431 NE Second Avenue), went on the auction block on December 15, 2022. The properties appear to be under contract, and the buyer won't be divulged until the sale is closed.
One thing is certain. Chili's will not be moving to Little Haiti.
"We can confirm that Chili's is not planning to open at that location. Fans of burgers, 'ritas, fajitas, and crispers can still get their fix at more than a dozen Chili's restaurants in greater Miami, including straight down the coast at Chili's Bayside Miami," a Chili's rep responded in an email statement.
What will become of the iconic, now-shuttered pub that opened in 1979? Only time will tell. But at least we can rule out 'ritas and fajitas.