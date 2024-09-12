Miami Institution Steve's Pizza Celebrates 50 Gouda Years

Steve's Pizza, a beloved fixture in North Miami since 1974, is more than just a pizzeria — it's a local institution with a history as rich as its flavors. Founded by longtime friends, Brooklynites Allen Valinsky and Steven Siegle, the restaurant started as a small joint in the former Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips building. For all you history buffs in Miami, the only other two surviving Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips buildings in Miami house Leo's Pizza (6720 Coral Way, Miami) and Pierre's Caribbean Restaurant (11105 NW Seventh Ave., Miami). Therefore, the building that Steve's Pizza is in is truly a slice of history.
As for the Valinsky and Siegle partnership, it only lasted one year. So, why didn't Valinsky change the pizzeria's name? Ironically so, Valinsky's oldest son is named Steven. Still, it grew into a neighborhood icon known for its New York-style pizzas and late-night hours.
A Legendary Spot That Has Outlived the CompetitionDespite its humble beginnings, Steve's Pizza has thrived, outlasting competition and becoming a staple for Miami residents, particularly those craving authentic pizza by the slice.
Nestled on Biscayne Boulevard, Steve's Pizza offers a wide-ranging menu that includes everything from classic cheese slices to hearty lasagna, subs, and salads. The pizza is the star attraction with its crisp crust, tangy tomato sauce, and gooey mozzarella. Meatballs, sausage, and the ever-popular pepperoni top the list of favorite toppings, but the pizza at Steve's is so well made that even a plain cheese slice is deeply satisfying.
Steve's Pizza is a throwback to old-school pizzerias, where ambiance comes second to the food. The small, cozy interior has graffiti-covered walls, wooden booths, and, once, even a Ms. Pac-Man cocktail machine. And what about those Polaroid pictures posted over the order counter? It's a badge of honor to be featured.
The restaurant has become a late-night sanctuary for locals. It stays open late and is a haven for those seeking comfort food after a long day or night. People can grab a slice or two and a cold beer and sit back as the neon lights glow.
Steve's has remained steadfast through hurricanes and power outages. During Hurricane Irene, the restaurant famously kept its doors open thanks to gas ovens, serving food by candlelight while the rest of the 305 was in darkness. This solidified Steve's reputation as a community anchor.
The Iconic Pizzeria Beloved by Locals Lives OnEven though Valinsky passed in 2017, his family continues the legacy. His two cardinal rules, "Always treat the customer right and never serve a burnt pizza," have guided the restaurant for decades. Fresh ingredients are at the core of their pizzas, with housemade sweet tomato sauce and carefully selected cheeses ensuring the perfect bite every time. Even the pepperoni is hand-sliced for maximum freshness.
As Steve's celebrates its 50th anniversary, it's clear that this local gem has become more than just a place to grab a slice— it's part of the community. Regulars, some of whom have been coming since childhood, now bring their kids to experience the same great pizza. The restaurant has earned numerous accolades over the years, including multiple New Times "Best of Miami" awards. It is often regarded by many as one of the best pizzerias in the city.
To celebrate the 50-year milestone, Steve's is throwing a party this Sunday, September 15. The celebration will feature a live DJ from 1 to 9 p.m., samples from Wynwood Brewing, brand new Steve's Pizza merchandise, a cake cutting, and, most importantly, 50 percent off pizza from noon to 6 p.m.
For local historian Abel Sanchez (@MiamiStadium), Steve's holds a special place in his heart: "I've been hitting Steve's in North Miami for more than half my life, even though I live down south. That says everything about their consistency, service, and vibe. Still my favorite slice in town."
Steve's Pizza is more than just a pizza place — it's a slice of Miami's culinary history, where food, memories, and tradition blend to create something extraordinary. Whether you're a longtime regular or a first-time visitor, Steve's promises a slice of authenticity that's hard to find elsewhere, making it a true institution in every sense.
Steve's Pizza. 12101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-891-0202; stevespizza.net and instagram.com/stevespizza.