Free Miami Yacht Day and a Boatload of Shake Shack? Here’s How To Enter.

Here's how you can win a free yacht day around Miami with seven friends and a boatload of Shake Shack.
August 20, 2024
Shake Shack galore awaits you if you enter this Miami giveaway.
Shake Shack galore awaits you if you enter this Miami giveaway. Shake Shack photo

This might be one of the best foodie giveaways we've ever seen in the 305. Shake Shack and Boatsetter have partnered up to give four lucky winners a private yacht day with up to seven friends and a boatload of Shake Shack (literally).

Each of the four winners will get to enjoy a private four-hour yacht ride with up to seven friends on either Saturday, August 31, or Sunday, September 1 — and the yacht comes with a crazy lineup of activities and features (valued at over $7,000).

The yacht ride will include delicious Shake Shack menu items along with limited edition Miami-inspired menu items that will only be available during the boat ride. Plus, each yacht will come equipped with beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. And that's not all — each yacht also has a jacuzzi, a boatload of water activities like jet skiing, sea bobs, a slide, floats, a 16-foot dinghy, a FunAir sea pool, and inflatable paddle boards. Supergoop sunscreen and swag items will also be on board.

For those visiting Miami for the first time, or have a birthday, or a bachelorette celebration in Miami coming up, this sounds like the perfect way to spend the day.
Yacht day and Shake Shack? A match made in Miami heaven.
To enter the giveaway, participants must upload a photo of their Shake Shack receipt showing proof of any "Large Order" purchase and must sign up for a Boatsetter account from now until August 25.

Shake Shack’s "Large Orders" can serve up to 12 guests with options including the ShackBurger, Chicken Shack, and Veggie Shack, all served with crinkle-cut fries. Plus, from now until August 25, all customers can get $15 off their first sandwich box with promo code, "Boatsetter," in capital letters.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring fun and unique experiences to Shack fans,” says Mike McGarry, vice president of brand marketing at Shake Shack. “Partnering with Boatsetter is a great opportunity for us to meet South Floridians where they are – or where they’d like to be – on the water, with really delicious food.”

Boatsetter and Shake Shack Giveaway. Enter via shakeshack.com from now until August 25. Participants must be 21+ and submit a photo of Shake Shack's Large Order online and create a Boatsetter account. There will be four winners and each will get a yacht for eight passengers in total.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
