How Miami-Based Pura Vida Took Over Florida and Then New York

More than 11 years after opening in South Beach, Miami's health food café Pura Vida has taken over Florida and the Big Apple.
September 10, 2024
The "Perfect Egg Sandwich" from Pura Vida is one of the many all-day breakfast items on the menu across all locations. Pura Vida Miami photo
Miami has seen an influx of New York restaurants and cafés lately, but over the summer, a Miami spot did a switch-up and returned the favor back to New York City.

Pura Vida, the healthy café chain that has taken Florida by storm with its all-day breakfast and signature pastel blue umbrellas, is making waves beyond its home base with an ambitious expansion into New York City.

The first step in this strategic push was the opening of Pura Vida's first New York location this past July in the bustling NoMad neighborhood, marking the beginning of plans to launch over ten new outposts across Manhattan by 2026.

This expansion is a significant milestone for Pura Vida, which has grown rapidly since its tiny original café opened in South Beach in 2012. Now, what started as a local favorite has transformed into a lifestyle brand with more than 20 locations across South Florida.
The NoMad location mirrors that of its Miami counterparts, featuring a 60-seat outdoor dining space with both indoor and outdoor seating options, adorned with wood pergolas, lush foliage, organic textures, and natural finishes to create a serene environment.
A New York Expansion in a New York Minute

The New York move was a natural next step for cofounders and husband and wife duo Omer and Jennifer Horev, who have always envisioned bringing their signature healthy-minded food to a broader audience. But this is just the beginning— the Horevs have their eyes set on even more growth, including a West Coast expansion sometime next year.

The NoMad location, which opened in July, mirrors the Miami cafés with its chic design, convivial vibes, and 60-seat outdoor dining space. The menu features superfood smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and raw organic açaí bowls, with ingredients sourced from local purveyors like Apollo Bagels and Elmhurst 1925.

"Our next New York location will be in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, slated to open at the end of October," co-owner Omer Horev shares with New Times. "Following that, Greenwich Village is expected to open by the end of 2024."
A spread of menu items from Pura Vida that are aesthetically pleasing
Pioneers in Creating a Cohesive Aesthetically Pleasing Environment

So, what sets Pura Vida apart in a competitive market flooded with fast-casual, healthy food options?

According to Horev, it's a blend of elements that extends beyond just the food — and it's something they've been working on for more than a decade. "We didn't invent the healthy food segment, but we've created something unique by combining various aspects — healthy, vegan, and more — into one cohesive concept," he explains. Add to that the aesthetically pleasing designed interiors, which offer a calm and soothing respite from the daily grind, and you begin to see why Pura Vida has resonated so strongly with its customers.

The concept behind Pura Vida was born out of a personal need. During a road trip from Orlando to Miami, Omer struggled to find healthy food options on the highway — a frustration that sparked the idea for a café where nutritious meals could be easily accessible. This experience has shaped Pura Vida's growth strategy, driving their mission to provide quality food without compromising on taste or convenience.

The Horevs' approach seems to be resonating far beyond Miami.

Their rapid expansion into New York, with plans to adapt to the city's fast-paced lifestyle while maintaining the brand's core values, shows a keen understanding of market demands. "Customers value consistency and a commitment to high-quality ingredients and service," Horev notes. "Our challenge and opportunity is to deliver the same level of freshness and quality that Pura Vida Miami is known for while also embracing the unique energy and pace of New York."
Pura Vida's new location in Jupiter, Florida, looks like the entrance to a tropical resort.
Looking Ahead, One Avocado Smash Toast at a Time

As Pura Vida continues to grow, it's clear that the brand is not just riding the wave of healthy dining trends — they're leading it. Other brands, like Carrot Express and Maman, have followed suit, expanding rapidly and underscoring the demand for nutritious and tasty options. Horev sees this as validation of their concept. "The growth of brands in the healthy dining and café space highlights the strong and increasing demand for nutritious options, validating the path we've pioneered in South Florida."

Looking ahead, Pura Vida shows no signs of slowing down. With 1,000 jobs created across South Florida and New York, and plans for further national expansion, the Horevs are determined to make Pura Vida a staple for health-conscious diners coast to coast. "It's been incredibly rewarding to watch our company culture evolve and grow with the brand," Horev reflects. "We started with a simple idea in South Beach, and seeing how it has resonated with so many people across different communities — and now in a major city like New York — is truly humbling."

As Miami's dining scene continues to influence cities across the country, Pura Vida's story is one of vision, adaptability, and commitment to quality — a Miami success story now making its mark on the Big Apple.

Pura Vida Miami. Locations in Florida and New York; puravidamiami.com.
