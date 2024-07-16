 Carlos & Pepe's in Fort Lauderdale Has Closed After 45 Years | Miami New Times
Fort Lauderdale Staple Carlos & Pepe's Has Closed After 45 Years

Fort Lauderdale staple Carlos & Pepe's has closed after an auction house announced it would auction the contents of the spot.
July 16, 2024
Fort Lauderdale staple Carlos & Pepe's appears to be closing after a South Florida auction company announced it would auction the entire contents of the restaurant.
Fort Lauderdale staple Carlos & Pepe's appears to be closing after a South Florida auction company announced it would auction the entire contents of the restaurant. Photo by Michael Mayo
On Monday afternoon, North Palm Beach-based auction house Sunshine Auction Services announced a "short notice sale" of the entire contents of an unidentified Mexican restaurant in Fort Lauderdale.

"Address to be announced," reads a notice published on Sunshine's Facebook page. "We are selling the complete contents of this upscale, like-new Mexican restaurant located in the heart of the causeway! Do not miss this opportunity to bid and win on this last-minute sale and take advantage of great pricing!"

The "heart of the causeway" hint sent a tremor through the hearts of Fort Lauderdale restaurant diehards: Could this be the end of Carlos & Pepe's, an institution on SE 17th St. for nearly half a century?

A day later, the answer appears to be yes. Earlier today, the listing on Sunshine Auction Service's website was updated with the addition of "Carlos & Pepe's has closed its doors," along with the restaurant's address, 1302 SE 17th St., a scant few blocks east of Federal Highway. According to the listing, on Wednesday, July 17, the restaurant's dining room furniture, stainless steel cooking appliances, cookware, silverware, blue-rimmed glass cups, and more are being put up for auction to the highest bidder.

Hours later, a source with knowledge of the property's ownership and lease agreements confirmed the news: Carlos & Pepe's has closed for good.
A laminated paper that reads "Closed for HVAC maintenance" is taped onto the front door of legendary Mexican restaurant Carlos & Pepe's in Fort Lauderdale.
Rumors of the restaurant's uncertain future began to circulate on June 30, when the restaurant shared an Instagram post that read, "We will be closing tomorrow, July 1, until further notice to repair and replace multiple HVAC (air conditioning system) units that are no longer working in the restaurant. We are communicating with our landlord in hopes of having a reasonable solution to this issue ASAP."

Since this announcement over two weeks ago, it is unclear whether repairs were attempted or completed. As of Tuesday, July 16, a sign at the door still reads, “Closing... until further notice."

Although the iconic 17th Street restaurant will close its doors, there is some happy news to share: New Times can  confirm the Mexican restaurant will continue to operate as a food truck called Carlos and Pepe's On Wheels, which has been operating over the past year.
Carlos & Pepe's in Fort Lauderdale was known for its delicious Mexican food.
Opened in 1979, the Mexican restaurant has been a Fort Lauderdale staple for nearly half a century.

"That’s sad to hear," wrote Carlos & Pepe's original cofounder, Burt Rapoport, in a post published on the "Let's Eat, South Florida" Facebook group when rumors began circulating about its future. "Carlos and Pepe's was created by Dave Alderman, Dennis Max, Carlos Pugliese, and me in 1978! Me, Dennis, and Carlos moved here from southern California to open it, but Dennis and I couldn’t get along with Dave, so, we exited never thinking it would be so successful for so long!"

Other comments on the post ranged from "Wow! Crazy! This has been a neighborhood staple for years!" to "Wow, definitely a staple in Fort Lauderdale. Many work Christmas parties there when I was younger."

Carlos and Pepe's longtime owner and manager, Roberto Martinez, had been at the restaurant since its inception when he was just a 17-year-old busboy. In June of 2023, in his 60s, he left the restaurant and announced his retirement, according to Sun Sentinel. In an act of solidarity, his business partners, John and Sandy Benz, retired, as well.

Since July 2023, the restaurant has been owned and operated by seasoned restaurateur Paula Ehmke and her husband, Richard Ehmke. The restaurant temporarily closed to undergo a significant renovation in the summer of 2023 and reopened to the public on October 19, 2023.

This story will be updated once more information is made available.
