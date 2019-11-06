Foodgod Jonathan Cheban Talks Instagram Fame at David Grutman's Entrepreneurship Class

David Grutman's FIU class on entrepreneurship is shaping up as a place for celebrity sightings. The first class featured an introduction by DJ Khaled, and yesterday, students got a crash course in social media by Instagrammer Foodgod.

Last evening's class took the 200 or so matriculating students on a field trip to Komodo, where the restaurant and nightlife maven led a two-hour class in how to create a restaurant, using Grutman's Brickell restaurant as a case study.

During the class, Grutman shared practical knowledge such as how to negotiate a lease (never include your outdoor patio space in your square footage cost), how to cost your food, and how to design your space to match your concept.

David Grutman addressing is class at Komodo Courtesy of David Grutman

Grutman shared some very basic, old school "cardinal rules" he uses at his restaurants such as insisting servers write down orders and making sure all lightbulbs are in working condition. The restaurateur then shared a story of when he was starting at at a restaurant in Aventura. "The owner took me outside and showed me the sign at a neighboring restaurant that had some burnt out bulbs. He said, 'that restaurant will be out of business in six months because they don't care.' They closed two months after that."

Grutman then addressed social media and Instagram, telling students that all his restaurants feature Instagrammable moments. As an example, he cited Komodo's owm Foodgod Baked Alaska Surprise. The dessert featured scoops of cake batter, strawberry ice cream, and confetti cake topped with merengue, cotton candy, white chocolate Rice Krispies, and Fruity Pebbles before being lit on fire tableside. The dessert was an Instagram favorite, with 895 likes on one picture of the concoction posted on Komodo's Insta account.

Foodgod, Jonathan Cheban addressing FIU students at Komodo Courtesy of David Grutman

To further describe the dessert — and how Instagram can be used as a marketing tool — Grutman brought out Foodgod, himself, the former Jonathan Cheban.

P art of the Kardashian "Konstellation", Cheban recently made news after he legally changed his name to Foodgod two weeks ago. On October 23, Broward circuit judge, Peter Holden,approved Cheban's petition for the name change.



Cheban Foodgod entered the dining room-turned-classroom to thunderous applause that turned into a low clatter as 200 students reached for their phones to record the event.

Sporting a black t-shirt and gold chain straight from Mr. T's wardrobe, the reality celebrity apologized for wearing ultra-dark sunglasses indoors. "I was bit by a spider earlier today and my eye is swollen."

The influencer talked about the importance of owning your own brand and spoke that how branding himself Foodgod opened up a laundry list of lucrative opportunities including partnerships with Burger King and a regular spot on Dr. Oz's daytime television show.

Foodgod talked about the origin of his Instagram moniker, telling the tale of how he introduced the name to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to silence on a flight to Iceland only to have it accepted when Kanye started calling him Foodgod during the trip. "Kanye was eating something and asked me if it was Foodgod approved. I knew I was on to something then."

He then confided that the reason why he became a food influencer was because he didn't want to compete with his famous friends, the Kardashians, in the beauty and fashion world.

The Instagrammer, with over 3 million followers, then answered questions, including if he would ever open his own restaurant. "Not now, but I'm thinking of opening one in the future." The theme? A coffee shop featuring Instgrammable dishes like rainbow grilled cheese sandwiches.

After the class, Foodgod chatted briefly with New Times about food trends. He cited the gold-leafed chicken wings that he helped make famous a few years back. "Gold is so out now, I wish the restaurant would take it off the menu." After being addressed as Jonathan, he pulled out his phone and proudly produced a picture of the court document bearing the Broward clerk's seal that proclaims him — legally — Foodgod. "One word. Like Cher."

The seven week course continues with students visiting Swan and LIV. Only time will tell whether professor Grutman will reach out to some of his other influential friends and colleagues to share their experiences with the class.