Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Tequila Festival, Velvet Taco Opening, and Wine Dinners

September 11, 2023
This week's Miami food and drink events include wine dinners at Orno and Sassicaia and Zeru, free tacos at the Velvet Taco grand opening, and Regatta Grove's first Tequila Festival.

Know of any events that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Orno is located inside Thesis Hotel Miami.
Orno x Sassicaia: Wine-Paired Dinner

The wine-paired evening begins with passed appetizers and a welcome spritz, followed by a four-course dinner prepared by chef Niven Patel. The dinner includes dishes like the "Rancho Patel" mango and prosciutto di parma and the wood-grilled rib eye. 7 p.m. Monday, September 11, at 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables. Dinner costs $165 per person via opentable.com.
Chef Israel prepares the Alaskan king crab leg at Zeru.
Dominio del Pidio & Cillar de Silos Pairing Dinner

Zeru hosts a dinner paired with wines from Dominio del Pidio and Cillar de Silos. The four-course menu includes dishes that highlight kampachi, king crab, and pork belly. For dessert, guests can savor a cheese ice cream with roasted beetroot and a balsamic glaze. 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 12, at 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami. Dinner costs $180 per person via opentable.com.
Tacos from Velvet Taco
Velvet Taco Grand Opening

To celebrate its opening this week, Velvet Taco will give the first 100 attendees the chance to win an exclusive T-shirt or a branded tumbler, along with a complimentary taco card for a future visit. The first 500 people to enter the Fort Lauderdale opening sweepstakes also get a complimentary taco and a chance to win free tacos for a year. 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, at 305 S. Andrews Ave., Suite 115, Fort Lauderdale; velvettaco.com.
Watch bartenders make your favorite tequila drinks in the mixologist competition.
Coconut Grove Tequila Festival

Shots, seltzers, and a frozen drink bar are all part of this week's festivities at Regatta Grove's first tequila festival. The event features seven specialty bars, more than 100 tequilas, and tequila-inspired food items. Guests can enjoy live music and the festival's first mixology competition. 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, September 14, at Regatta Grove, 3415 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; regattagrove.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
