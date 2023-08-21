Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Tequila Festival, Velvet Taco Opening, and Wine Dinners

[email protected]

click to enlarge Orno is located inside Thesis Hotel Miami. Thesis Hotel Miami photo

Orno x Sassicaia: Wine-Paired Dinner



click to enlarge Chef Israel prepares the Alaskan king crab leg at Zeru. Zeru Miami photo

Dominio del Pidio & Cillar de Silos Pairing Dinner



click to enlarge Tacos from Velvet Taco Velvet Taco photo

Velvet Taco Grand Opening



click to enlarge Watch bartenders make your favorite tequila drinks in the mixologist competition. Breakwater Hospitality Group photo

Coconut Grove Tequila Festival



This week's Miami food and drink events include wine dinners at Orno and Sassicaia and Zeru, free tacos at the Velvet Taco grand opening, and Regatta Grove's first Tequila Festival.The wine-paired evening begins with passed appetizers and a welcome spritz, followed by a four-course dinner prepared by chef Niven Patel. The dinner includes dishes like the "Rancho Patel" mango and prosciutto di parma and the wood-grilled rib eye.Zeru hosts a dinner paired with wines from Dominio del Pidio and Cillar de Silos. The four-course menu includes dishes that highlight kampachi, king crab, and pork belly. For dessert, guests can savor a cheese ice cream with roasted beetroot and a balsamic glaze.To celebrate its opening this week, Velvet Taco will give the first 100 attendees the chance to win an exclusive T-shirt or a branded tumbler, along with a complimentary taco card for a future visit. The first 500 people to enter the Fort Lauderdale opening sweepstakes also get a complimentary taco and a chance to win free tacos for a year.Shots, seltzers, and a frozen drink bar are all part of this week's festivities at Regatta Grove's first tequila festival. The event features seven specialty bars, more than 100 tequilas, and tequila-inspired food items. Guests can enjoy live music and the festival's first mixology competition.