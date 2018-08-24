Five Best Cooking Classes in Miami

Grab an apron, Miami. It's time to learn how to make your favorite recipes from some of the city's best chefs. From Kendall to Brickell and Wynwood, take your pick at a hands-on cooking class. You'll whip up everything from Asian street food to fresh pasta, classic Indian, and even homemade chocolate. Best of all: No previous cooking experience is required. Make sure to sign up in advance, as spots fill up quickly.

EXPAND Cooking butter chicken at Ayesha's Kitchen. Courtesy of Ayesha's Kitchen

1. Ayesha's Kitchen. At Ayesha D'Mello's Kendall home, students are encouraged to steer away from takeout and learn how to cook their own curry from scratch. With 25 classes a year, highlights include classic Indian cuisine, vegetarian delights, and Indian and Mexican mash-ups. Three-hour lessons cost $85 and are followed by a family-style meal in her backyard. Online and private lessons are also available. 9105 SW 115th Ter., Miami; 305-254-0693; ayeshaskitchen.com.

Cooking at the Biltmore. Courtesy of the Biltmore Hotel

2. Biltmore Hotel Culinary Academy. With a limited number of classes per year, the Biltmore's cooking school covers a wide range of topics, from Asian street food to Latin, Italian, and all things chocolate. Learn the basics and whip up a few recipes before diving into some wine and a family-style meal. Admission begins at $100 and up. 200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-913-3131; biltmorehotel.com.