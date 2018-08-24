Five Best Cooking Classes in Miami

Grab an apron, Miami. It's time to learn how to make your favorite recipes from some of the city's best chefs. From Kendall to Brickell and Wynwood, take your pick at a hands-on cooking class. You'll whip up everything from Asian street food to fresh pasta, classic Indian, and even homemade chocolate. Best of all: No previous cooking experience is required. Make sure to sign up in advance, as spots fill up quickly.
1. Ayesha's Kitchen. At Ayesha D'Mello's Kendall home, students are encouraged to steer away from takeout and learn how to cook their own curry from scratch. With 25 classes a year, highlights include classic Indian cuisine, vegetarian delights, and Indian and Mexican mash-ups. Three-hour lessons cost $85 and are followed by a family-style meal in her backyard. Online and private lessons are also available. 9105 SW 115th Ter., Miami; 305-254-0693; ayeshaskitchen.com.
2. Biltmore Hotel Culinary Academy. With a limited number of classes per year, the Biltmore's cooking school covers a wide range of topics, from Asian street food to Latin, Italian, and all things chocolate. Learn the basics and whip up a few recipes before diving into some wine and a family-style meal. Admission begins at $100 and up. 200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-913-3131; biltmorehotel.com.
3. La Cucina at La Centrale. Risotto, pizza, pasta, and cannolis are part of La Centrale's monthly roster of cooking classes at La Cucina. Hosted inside a multipurpose demonstration kitchen on La Centrale's third floor, a small group of attendees create made-from-scratch dishes while sipping wine and nibbling on small bites. La Cucina also hosts free weekend cooking classes for kids. Admission begins at $50 and up. 601 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-720-2401; lacentralemiami.com.
4. In the Kitchen With Norman Van Aken. Led by the founding father of New World cuisine, Norman Van Aken's In the Kitchen offers a bounty of cooking classes ranging from French farm dishes to barbecue and vegetarian. Classes take place inside a luxury home kitchen, which is located next door to his Wynwood restaurant, Three, and are generally hosted by Van Aken or a visiting chef. Admission begins at $50 and up. 50 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-748-6915; inthekitchenmiami.com.
5. The Wynwood Yard. Strap on an apron and learn how to make a wholesome meal at the Yard Box, a repurposed shipping container outfitted with cooking stations. Some of Miami's best chefs — from MadLab's Soraya Kilgore to Genuine Hospitality's Michael Schwartz — teach intimate groups how to create sustainable recipes using locally-sourced and seasonal ingredients. Admission begins at $50 and up. 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com.
