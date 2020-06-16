Father's Day 2020 Miami Gift Guide

Dads are just as important as moms, and while Father's Day doesn't get as much hype as Mother's Day, it's still a great opportunity to honor the man who taught you how to ride a bike, took you on your first fishing trip, and kept the monsters under the bed at bay.
When it comes to finding the perfect gift, you're probably struggling. Not to fret: Miami restaurants and bakeries are offering creative last-minute Father's Day gifts that'll wow Dad's taste buds. From sausage gift baskets to 24-packs of his favorite malted beverage, these flavorful gifts are perfect to celebrate the special dad in your life.
If you're still adjusting to life after quarantine and not quite ready to dine out, opt for a meal in with Bulla's paella kits. Perfect for the foodie dad, each kit includes all the makings of a restaurant-quality paella that you can cook together. Choose between paella de pollo ($18), which comes with olive oil, chicken, mushrooms, rice, sofrito, saffron chicken stock, and artichoke confit; or splurge with the paella mixta ($20), a sumptuous hodgepodge of Spanish flavors with ingredients such as olive oil, shrimp, chicken, calamari, rice, sofrito, salt, green peas, piquillo confit, and a garnish of lemon wedges. Add an apron ($16) or paella pan ($20) to complete the gift. Orders are accepted online at bullagastrobar.com/order-online/ and can be ordered up to Father's Day for pickup, while supplies last.
Sef Gonzalez, also known as Burger Beast, has curated a burger box fit for a king. The thoughtfully crafted kit includes eight half-pound sirloin beef patties ground by Sunshine Provisions, accompanied by slices of sharp white cheddar cheese, a slab of Babe's Meat & Counter bacon, potato rolls, and a bottle of Beast sauce — a bold blend of guava, sriracha and ketchup. Dad also gets an "Insert Burger Here" face mask. The burger box costs $75 and can be purchased online at Burger Beast's website. Orders must be received by noon on Wednesday, June 17, for free delivery throughout Miami-Dade.
In addition to selling select cuts of steaks and chops, the Butcher Shop in Wynwood is selling Father's Day gift baskets. Options include the Polish dinner kit with a whole smoked polish sausage, sour cream sauce, and a dozen potato and cheese pierogi ($25); a sausage pack of six sausages of your choice alongside pretzel buns ($25); and the mixed burger package, a crate filled with four patties (choose from bacon gorgonzola, jalapeño cheddar, lamb, vegan, or turkey), and four buns ($25). Order until Father's Day for pickup.
If Pops has a sweet tooth, spoil him with Salty Donut's limited-edition Father's Day doughnut. Bourbon meets butterscotch pudding inside a 24 hour brioche doughnut, festooned with butterscotch glaze, chunks of blondie, and a bourbon drizzle. Available this Saturday and Sunday only on Uber Eats as well as pickup at the Salty. Preorder on the Salty's website.
Get Dad what he really wants: a case of cold beer. Wynwood's beloved brewery is launching 16-ounce cans of favorites Mangolandia and Spanglish just in time for the holiday. For $25, you get a case: i.e., 24 beers. But wait — there's more! The first 25 orders on Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21, receive a complimentary pint glass. Growlers are also available for purchase. Pickup and delivery are available on the Veza Sur website.
