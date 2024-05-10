Emily in Paris Star Lucien Laviscount Loves Miami, Boat Days, and a Good Cocktail

"Party in the city where the heat is on, all night on the beach... 'til I have to go film a hit television show across the pond" is what we envision Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount would say while singing along to the Will Smith classic while in town in the 305.
Lancashire, England-born Laviscount, who shot to fame with his breakout role in 2021 as Alfie in the second season of the Netflix series Emily in Paris, actually knows a thing or two about having a good time in the Magic City.
New Times got the chance to catch up with Laviscount while he was in town during Miami Race Week, celebrating his partnership with Smirnoff Ice (which is honestly the perfect choice of vodka for refreshingly crisp cocktail recipes made in the Miami heat). Smirnoff Ice's new campaign, "Surpr-ice," centers around the message that "Smirnoff Ice surpr-ices are coming." The pun-filled twist on "surprises" is one of the reasons why Laviscount surprised fans in Miami on Saturday, May 4.
And we're sure he did. At his event in Miami, the star was pictured having a classic Miami yacht day while sipping on some Smirnoff Ice with stars like international DJ Cedric Gervais and Real Housewife star Lisa Hochstein.
"I have been to Miami before," explains Laviscount. "I grew up rapping along to 'Welcome to Miami' by Will Smith, and it never disappoints.'"
In addition to loving Miami, the fact that he was also able to experience the energy of Formula 1 was the cherry on top (of a good cocktail). "I'm a huge F1 fan, so coming out to Miami to experience it, I know it's going to be incredible," adds the star. "Miami does things in a way like no other city!"
Working hard is right. The star has multiple acting projects lined up for the remainder of 2024. "I've actually got a movie coming out on June 3 called This Time Next Year," he says. "It's based on a New York Times bestseller and Nick Moore directed it, who worked on Love Actually and Notting Hill. I'm really proud of how it all came together."
As for how blessed he is to be doing what he loves, he never takes a day for granted. "It's hard to explain," he adds. "Being a part of a show like Emily in Paris has been nothing but amazing. The whole crew works really hard to make it the best we can, so to know it's appreciated means so much to all of us."