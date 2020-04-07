Easter 2020 Treats for Takeout and Delivery

Easter is this Sunday, April 12, smack in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, reminding us to appreciate life's simple pleasures, including sweets.

Treating yourself and loved ones to scrumptious confections is made easy by ordering from local spots. You'll also be supporting their efforts to continue serving the community.

Available for pickup and delivery (call individual establishments for delivery areas and fees), the following list of sugary goodies ranges from adorable bunny-shaped cookies to decadent baskets, and all will brighten anyone's Easter Sunday.

EXPAND Italian pastries for Easter. Photo courtesy of Angelo Elia the Bakery Bar

Angelo Elia the Bakery Bar 2104 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-566-6100

angeloeliathebakerybar.com



What's better than chocolate for Easter? Chef Angelo Elia is offering Colomba, Italy's traditional Easter almond cake, for $22 and Pastiera Napoletana, a ricotta cake made with Neapolitan wheatberry, for $24. Call to order by Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

EXPAND Antonio Bachour's Easter eggs Photo courtesy of Antonio Bachour

Bachour Bakery & Restaurant 2020 Salzedo St., Coral Gables

305-203-0552

antoniobachour.com



If you're looking for a sophisticated Easter treat, pastry chef Antonio Bachour's whimsical renditions of Easter eggs will do the trick. The edible works of art are crafted with 70 percent Valrhona Guanaja chocolate and serve five to nine people ($55). Or opt for Bachour's Easter basket filled with five signature pastries ($20). Place your order by phone Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

EXPAND Exquisito's chocolate bonbon shaped like a robin's egg. Photo courtesy of Exquisito Chocolates

Exquisito Chocolates 2606 SW Eighth St., Miami

786-558-4580

exquisitochocolates.com



The Little Havana shop's list of Easter selections includes housemade marshmallow bunnies dipped in single-origin dark chocolate ($8 for two) and chocolate bonbons shaped like bird eggs ($24). Order by phone or on the shop's website.

EXPAND Fiola Miami

Fiola 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables

305-912-2639

fiolamiami.com



Celebrate Italian-style with Fiola's Easter basket, which holds not only sweets but also Fiola's cacio e pepe signature recipe and a bottle of olive oil. The feast also includes savory taralli treats, stuffed olives, and a copy of Fabio Trabocchi’s cookbook ($75). For an additional $20, add a celebratory bottle of wine or prosecco. Orders must be placed by Saturday at 4 p.m.

EXPAND Chocolate bunnies by Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami/ Photo by Leslie Gabaldon

Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami 7312 Red Rd., Miami

305-749-0506

garcianevett.com



Wake up to an Easter basket of Venezuelan confections. The South Miami chocolate shop is offering a large basket filled with a traditional nine-inch Easter bunny and a four-inch chocolate chick, along with a petite box of deluxe assorted Garcia Nevett bonbons, a bag of foil-wrapped mini Easter chocolates, and a tin of hot cocoa powder ($89). A smaller version includes a chocolate bunny, mini Easter chocolates, and a chocolate chick ($50). Kids will have a blast with a craft basket option filled with a chocolate bunny to paint using cacao butter, along with ingredients to make their own hand-rolled egg truffles. Nationwide shipping is available through Tuesday, and daily store pickup is available from 4 to 5 p.m. Place orders online.

EXPAND Easter candies. Photo courtesy of Hoffman's Chocolates

Hoffman's Chocolates Various locations

hoffmans.com



Nibble on simple yet delectable treats such as 42-ounce milk chocolate Easter bunny ($39.95), dark chocolate peanut butter egg ($8.95), and precious white chocolate rabbits ($3.95 each). Made to satisfy any sweet tooth, Hoffman's Easter basket is filled with a milk chocolate bunny, dark chocolate coconut cream egg, a milk chocolate peanut butter egg, milk and dark chocolates, jelly beans, coconut cashew crunch, dark chocolate nonpareils, a gourmet pretzel snack, plus seasonal sweets of dark chocolate Grahams, milk chocolate s'mores, and Easter Oreos ($74.95). A smaller option comes with a plush bunny, a milk chocolate bunny, rainbow candy sticks, jelly beans, Oreos, a milk chocolate bunny pop, marshmallow chicks, a lemon duck, and a daisy lollipop. An especially whimsical assortment includes a chocolate motorcycle bunny, a milk chocolate marshmallow egg, and foil-wrapped chocolate eggs ($44.95). Order online.

EXPAND Torta negra venezolana at Moises Bakery. Photo by Liliana Gago

Moises Bakery 115 E Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale Beach

954-457-9780

7310 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-868-0548

moisesbakery.com



Traditional Easter bread with colored eggs on top ($15 to $25) and boxes of bunny- and egg-shaped cookies ($2.25 to $3.25 per cookie) can be found at this Venezuelan bakery. Also for delivery are almond tarta de Santiago ($15), Easter dove bread ($10), and Easter cross buns ($15 per dozen). Orders must be placed by phone 48 hours in advance.

EXPAND Easter cupcakes at Non Dairy Fairy. Photo courtesy of the Non Dairy Fairy

The Non Dairy Fairy thenondairyfairy.com



Pastry chef Mikaela Barnes is making a slew of sweet pleasures that are almost too cute to eat. Choose from cakes ($8.95) and cupcakes ($21 per half-dozen) in chocolate, vanilla, carrot cake, or your favorite flavor combination. They'll be decorated with pastel flowers, chocolate bunny ears, or buttercream chicks. Made-to-order sugar cookies are shaped like eggs and topped with royal icing ($18 per half-dozen). Place orders by Wednesday by emailing mikaela@thenondairyfairy.com to receive deliveries this Friday and Saturday.

EXPAND OMG Brigadeiros' chocolate Easter egg. Photo by Pedro Brillo

OMG Brigadeiros Various locations

omgbrigadeiros.com/shop



Chocoholics will delight in Easter eggs in flavors such as Nutella and brigadeiro or a fusion of the two complemented with Oreo. Options also include the signature OMG egg, filled with condensed milk and covered with brigadeiro chocolate, as well as dulce de leche topped with brownie chocolate ($19.90 each). Place orders by Wednesday by emailing info@omgbrigadeiros.com or sending a WhatsApp message to 305-926-5989.

Sagrado's Easter eggs. Photo by Carola Colombres

Sagrado Cafe 900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-671-7434

sagrado.cafe



Imagine your favorite chocolate egg filled with carrot cake, classic Brazilian brigadeiro, or crunchy Oreo and buried in layers of Nutella or chocolate mousse and brigadeiro ($39 each). Sagrado Cafe also offers half-egg combinations of brownie and brigadeiro, as well as specialty honey cake and dulce de leche, for $26 each. Orders must be placed online by Wednesday.