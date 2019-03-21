 


Danny Serfer to open Vinaigrette.
Photo by Ryan Roman

Downtown Sub Shop Coming From Blue Collar, Mignonette Owner

Zachary Fagenson | March 21, 2019 | 8:09am
As a kid, Danny Serfer's parents used to regularly take him to a Broward County sub shop that unknowingly set the standard for all future sandwiches the chef would eat.

"It was a local place in a strip mall that sold subs, VHS tapes to rent, candy, and we would always go there order ham and cheese with lettuce with this amazing salad dressing," he said. "Ever since then I've been chasing that dragon."

Hence why Serfer's forthcoming sub shop situated in downtown Miami's historic Alfred I. DuPont Building on Flagler Street will be named Vinaigrette Sub Shop. For months Serfer has been working on the dressing that will adorn its sandwiches.

"It's made with quality red wine vinegar, olive oil, Romano cheese, herbs and Calabrian chilies," he said.

Among the sandwiches it will dress are classics filled with roast beef, ham, or turkey. As of late he's ventured into the seedy and perilous world of lunch meat purveyors in hopes of emerging with something palatable and with enough quality to stand behind, like Dante descending into the deepest depths of Hell. So far he said he's liking a company called Old World Provisions for roast beef and another called Free Bird for poultry.

Outside of that there will also be an intense focus on Italian cold cuts and sandwiches with offerings like two-year-aged imported prosciutto, Calabrian salami, salami cotto, a fennel salami called Finnochiona, and sweet and hot coppa as well as cheeses like scamorza and truffle aged gouda.

As far as the bread is concerned, Serfer said the plan is to use Embarek Ali-Bey La Parisienne, which has long supplied his other restaurants, but he's also taking samples from Jim Lahey's Sullivan Street Bakery.

A sandwich shop from one of Miami's leading chefs is far overdue. Seeing Michael Pirolo's eponymous sandwich shop open in Los Angeles after a brief test run as a pop up in his Miami Beach restaurant was a heartbreak. In Miami Shores Freddy Kaufmann serves spectacular sandwiches out of his butcher shop, Proper Sausages, but has also been reticent to spin them out in into their own location.

Perhaps Serfer will be the one to save Miami from the tyrannical mediocrity of the strangely adored "Pub Sub".

Vinaigrette Sub Shop. 169 E Flagler St #5, Miami. Opening date to be announced.

 
Zachary Fagenson became the New Times Broward-Palm Beach restaurant critic in 2012 before taking up the post for Miami in 2014. He also works as a correspondent for Reuters.

    Send: