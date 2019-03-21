Downtown Sub Shop Coming From Blue Collar, Mignonette Owner

As a kid, Danny Serfer's parents used to regularly take him to a Broward County sub shop that unknowingly set the standard for all future sandwiches the chef would eat.

"It was a local place in a strip mall that sold subs, VHS tapes to rent, candy, and we would always go there order ham and cheese with lettuce with this amazing salad dressing," he said. "Ever since then I've been chasing that dragon."

Hence why Serfer's forthcoming sub shop situated in downtown Miami's historic Alfred I. DuPont Building on Flagler Street will be named Vinaigrette Sub Shop. For months Serfer has been working on the dressing that will adorn its sandwiches.