December 2020 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

It's safe to say that when we closed the calendar on 2020, not many were sad.
Still, some good news came out of the last month of the year. Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster Overtown finally opened after months of COVID-related delays. In addition, 2 Korean Girls opened its virtual restaurant with affordable and tasty Korean fare with an attitude.
And, after eight years calling Wynwood its home, Bunnie Cakes moved to Doral.
Openings
- 2 Korean Girls. 2801a Florida Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-204-2372; 2koreangirls.com.
- Bunnie Cakes Bakery & Café. 8450 NW 53rd St., Doral; bunniecakes.com.
- Cafe Kush. 700 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-985-4764; kushhospitality.com.
- Cafe Oriental. 9800 SW 77th Ave., Miami; 786-294-3101; cafe-oriental.square.site.
- Freehold Miami. 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami; freeholdmiami.com.
- Itamae. 140 NE 39th St., Suite 136, Miami; 305-631-2664; itamaemiami.com.
- Joia Beach. 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; joiabeachmiami.com.
- Mr. Omakase. 163 SE First St, Miami; mromakase.com.
- MIA Market.140 NE 39th St., Miami; 786-409-8442; miamarket.com.
- The Miami Diner. 140 SE First Ave., Miami; 786-536-2400; themiamidiner.com.
- Momosan Wynwood. 415 NW 26th St., Miami; momosanwynwood.com.
- Red Rooster Overtown. 920 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-640-9880; redroosterovertown.com.
- Sweet Melody Palmetto Bay. 17379 S. Dixie Hwy., Palmetto Bay; instagram.com/sweetmelodyicecream.
- Sweetgreen. 122 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-847-7300; order.sweetgreen.com.
- Taco Taco Express. 808 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-398-7000; tacotacoexpress.smartonlineorder.com.
- Taqueria Hoja, 19 SE Second Ave., Miami; hojataqueria.com.
Closings
- Bunnie Cakes Wynwood
Coming Attractions
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
- Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Cote - Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse to open in Miami
- Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space
- Esmé Miami Beach - opening March 2021.
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen - Opening in Brickell
- Gramps 2 - Opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
- Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
- Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack - Halo halo coming to Miami
- Los Chinos - Opening in Brickell City Centre
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Luca Osteria - Giorgio Rapicavoli opening an Italian concept.
- Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)
- Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden
- Mau Miami - Tulum vibes opening soon.
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
- Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
- Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
- Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- South Beach Brewing Company - Opening soon
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations
- Tobacco Road - Pop-up opening in Brickell
- Trader Joe's - Sources say a location is opening in Coral Gables
- Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
- Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process
