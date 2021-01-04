 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

Closings

December 2020 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Laine Doss | January 4, 2021 | 8:00am
The outside patio at Cafe Kush offers a peaceful waterfront respite off Biscayne Boulevard.
The outside patio at Cafe Kush offers a peaceful waterfront respite off Biscayne Boulevard.
Photo by Victoria Winter for Selina Miami Gold Dust
It's safe to say that when we closed the calendar on 2020, not many were sad.

Still, some good news came out of the last month of the year. Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster Overtown finally opened after months of COVID-related delays. In addition, 2 Korean Girls opened its virtual restaurant with affordable and tasty Korean fare with an attitude.

And, after eight years calling Wynwood its home, Bunnie Cakes moved to Doral.

Openings

Bunnie Cakes closed in Wynwood but is now open in Downtown Doral.
Bunnie Cakes closed in Wynwood but is now open in Downtown Doral.
Photo courtesy of Bunnie Cakes

Closings

  • Bunnie Cakes Wynwood
Margot is Bar Lab's temporary pop-up at Nikki Beach.
Margot is Bar Lab's temporary pop-up at Nikki Beach.
Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com

Coming Attractions

  • Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
  • Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
  • Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
  • Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
  • Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami
  • Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
  • Cote - Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse to open in Miami
  • Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space
  • Esmé Miami Beach - opening March 2021.
  • Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen - Opening in Brickell
  • Gramps 2 - Opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
  • Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
  • Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
  • Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack - Halo halo coming to Miami
  • Los Chinos - Opening in Brickell City Centre
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Luca Osteria - Giorgio Rapicavoli opening an Italian concept.
  • Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)
  • Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden
  • Mau Miami - Tulum vibes opening soon.
  • Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
  • Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
  • Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
  • Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
  • Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
  • Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
  • South Beach Brewing Company - Opening soon
  • Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations
  • Tobacco Road - Pop-up opening in Brickell
  • Trader Joe's - Sources say a location is opening in Coral Gables
  • Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
  • True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
  • Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
  • Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process

Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

