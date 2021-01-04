December 2020 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

It's safe to say that when we closed the calendar on 2020, not many were sad.

Still, some good news came out of the last month of the year. Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster Overtown finally opened after months of COVID-related delays. In addition, 2 Korean Girls opened its virtual restaurant with affordable and tasty Korean fare with an attitude.

And, after eight years calling Wynwood its home, Bunnie Cakes moved to Doral.

Openings

2 Korean Girls. 2801a Florida Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-204-2372; 2koreangirls.com.

2801a Florida Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-204-2372; 2koreangirls.com. Bunnie Cakes Bakery & Café. 8450 NW 53rd St., Doral; bunniecakes.com.

8450 NW 53rd St., Doral; bunniecakes.com. Cafe Kush. 700 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-985-4764; kushhospitality.com.

700 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-985-4764; kushhospitality.com. Cafe Oriental. 9800 SW 77th Ave., Miami; 786-294-3101; cafe-oriental.square.site.

9800 SW 77th Ave., Miami; 786-294-3101; cafe-oriental.square.site. Freehold Miami. 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami; freeholdmiami.com.

2219 NW Second Ave., Miami; freeholdmiami.com. Itamae. 140 NE 39th St., Suite 136, Miami; 305-631-2664; itamaemiami.com.

140 NE 39th St., Suite 136, Miami; 305-631-2664; itamaemiami.com. Joia Beach. 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; joiabeachmiami.com.

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; joiabeachmiami.com. Mr. Omakase. 163 SE First St, Miami; mromakase.com.

163 SE First St, Miami; mromakase.com. MIA Market. 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 786-409-8442; miamarket.com.

140 NE 39th St., Miami; 786-409-8442; miamarket.com. The Miami Diner. 140 SE First Ave., Miami; 786-536-2400; themiamidiner.com.

140 SE First Ave., Miami; 786-536-2400; themiamidiner.com. Momosan Wynwood. 415 NW 26th St., Miami; momosanwynwood.com.

415 NW 26th St., Miami; momosanwynwood.com. Red Rooster Overtown . 920 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-640-9880; redroosterovertown.com.

. 920 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-640-9880; redroosterovertown.com. Sweet Melody Palmetto Bay. 17379 S. Dixie Hwy., Palmetto Bay; instagram.com/sweetmelodyicecream.

17379 S. Dixie Hwy., Palmetto Bay; instagram.com/sweetmelodyicecream. Sweetgreen. 122 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-847-7300; order.sweetgreen.com.

122 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-847-7300; order.sweetgreen.com. Taco Taco Express. 808 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-398-7000; tacotacoexpress.smartonlineorder.com.

808 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-398-7000; tacotacoexpress.smartonlineorder.com. Taqueria Hoja, 19 SE Second Ave., Miami; hojataqueria.com.

EXPAND Bunnie Cakes closed in Wynwood but is now open in Downtown Doral. Photo courtesy of Bunnie Cakes

Closings



Bunnie Cakes Wynwood

Margot is Bar Lab's temporary pop-up at Nikki Beach. Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com

Coming Attractions



Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant

Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare

The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills

Barbakoa - Eileen Andrade opening a restaurant at the Doral Yard

Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami

Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood

Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk

Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami

Ceiba - Mead coming to Miami



Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people

Cote - Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse to open in Miami

Dogfish Head - Opening up in former Concrete Beach space

Esmé Miami Beach - opening March 2021.

Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more

Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen - Opening in Brickell

Gramps 2 - Opening soon

Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021

Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls

Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami

Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack - Halo halo coming to Miami



Los Chinos - Opening in Brickell City Centre

The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami

Luca Osteria - Giorgio Rapicavoli opening an Italian concept.

Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami (pop-up now open)



Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden

Mau Miami - Tulum vibes opening soon.

Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti

Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar

Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach

Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell

Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral

Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery

South Beach Brewing Company - Opening soon

Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk

Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations



Tobacco Road - Pop-up opening in Brickell

Trader Joe's - Sources say a location is opening in Coral Gables

Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach

True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls

Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami

Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations

Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process