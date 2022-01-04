Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Closings

David Grutman's Winker's Diner Closes

January 4, 2022 8:00AM

Winker's Diner has closed after three months.
Winker's Diner has closed after three months. Photo by Michael Pisarri
Winker's Diner, one of three Groot Hospitality restaurants housed inside the former Firestone Garage in Miami Beach, has closed. The closure came about abruptly; the restaurant shuttered just prior to a scheduled Disco Inferno-themed New Year's Eve celebration.

A representative for Groot Hospitality confirmed the sudden closure, explaining that Winker's closed to make way for a new Groot restaurant.

The yet-to-be-named replacement will open in the next few months; no concept has been announced.

A diner/deli that specialized in pastrami, matzo ball soup, and milkshakes, Winker's opened in September 2021 along with two sister establishments after three years of planning and restoration of the former garage located at 1575 Alton Rd. in South Beach.

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


The structure was first built in the 1930s as a Firestone tire shop and garage, and its giant sign greeted motorists to Miami Beach for decades. The garage closed in 2015, and Grutman vowed to revive the new space.

In an August 2021 interview, Grutman told New Times, "I love iconic, heritage stuff. The building is art deco and just feels like a representation of everything Miami Beach to me. To take a building that maybe saw its final days and give it a new life is very cool."

Though Winker's is closed, Toothfairy (a bakery helmed by Dallas Wynne that specializes in cakes, homemade twinkies, and soft-serve ice cream) and Sushi Fly Chicken (an izakaya that serves sushi, dumplings, and fried chicken) remain open.

New Times will update this story with any further information.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
Contact: Laine Doss

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Skin Deep

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation