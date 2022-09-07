Cuba Libre Teaches Recipes on TikTok for Hispanic Heritage Month

If you want a quick tutorial on literally any subject, these days the social media savvy among us need look no further than TikTok.
The video-sharing app that allows users to create and share short videos on virtually any topic is best known for offering tips on everything from stock trading and baking to relationship advice, dieting and exercise — even some much-needed motivational inspiration.
For Fort Lauderdale restaurant Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar, it's also an easy way to instruct followers on how to make the perfect ropa vieja.
To kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month, taking place September 15 through October 15, Cuba Libre chef/partner Guillermo Pernot has created a TikTok channel where he will share his most popular recipes — many of which can also be found on his all-new "Tour of Cuba” menu — both launched in honor of the month-long celebration.
“As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we invite guests to celebrate along with us, while honoring the rich traditions of all Latin cultures,” said Pernot, a two-time James Beard award-winning chef who focuses on emerging modern cuisine inspired by continued travels to Cuba.
Starting next week, the restaurant will offer a “Tour of Cuba” three-course, prix-fixe menu featuring the restaurant's most popular traditional and classic Cuban dishes. Priced at $35 per person, it's an easy way to taste the best of Cuba Libre for an affordable lunch or dinner, Pernot tells New Times.
Guests can choose from aperitivos (starters) like black bean soup or bolitas de yuca; entrees like arroz con pollo, ropa vieja, or camarones enchilados; and decadent desserts including tres leches cake and churros con chocolate.
For the full tour experience, guests can begin their celebration with a new specialty "Tour of Cuba" cocktail series, each of which also will be highlighted on the restaurant's newly-launched TikTok channel.
Drink specials include the "La Palma," which marries Don Q oak barrel spiced rum, guarapo, sugar, and lime juice; and the "Havana Breeze," a blend of Bacardi añejo cuatro rum, guarapo, pineapple, and lime juice ($13 each).
Moving forward, guests can follow Cuba Libre on TikTok for continued recipe inspiration and the chef's tips and secrets to creating his most popular dishes.
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar. 800 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 914- 314-6500; cubalibrerestaurant.com.