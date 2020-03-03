Prep Your Kitchen For Coronavirus

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) warned us that because of the inevitable spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus, “Disruption to everyday life might be severe.”'

Translation: Sooner or later, our Uber Eats and Postmates accounts are gonna get shut down, much like our plans for Sunday brunch.

How should Miamians respond? If your first thought is, “The way we always do,” remember that we can’t party our way through this. At least, not together. Once we’re isolated, it’s shots by Skype.

In some ways, of course, this is similar to a hurricane situation, where we frantically load up on non-perishable snacks. For starters, we might want to think about cooking. I recommend a month’s worth of supplies.

Also, we won’t lose electricity, along with our roofs. So along with the usual shelf-stable canned and packaged items we’re used to purchasing, we can buy perishable foods. But many fresh vegetables, fruits, and herbs will go bad quickly, or get consumed before we’re able to go out into crowds again.

In that case, Linda Gassenheimer, host of "Food News and Views" on WDNA 88.9 FM and columnist for "Quick Fix Dinner in Minutes", says, “Your freezer is your friend." She advises stocking up on flash-frozen vegetables and fruits such as blueberries and strawberries. Because they are frozen just after picking, they often have more vitamins and minerals than fresh. “That broccoli in the produce section can be three weeks old,” she notes.

Nutrition-wise, she endorses lean proteins like those big bags of frozen scallops and shrimp. “You can take out what you need and put the rest back. Plus, they’re already peeled. Just put them in a pot of cold water. Once they’re defrosted, you have cooked shrimp ready to use.”

Big batches, whether pulling from them or making them, is clearly a smart idea. Should recycling and trash services be disrupted, we don’t want to have a kitchen or garage filled with dozens of sticky, smelly containers.

Betsy Karetnick, who formerly worked as the “Morning Drive” host for Martha Stewart and is familiar with prepping, cooking, and freezing in large quantities, recommends laying in supplies for soups with hardy produce that lasts: potatoes, beets, carrots, celery. She also mentions that of all the fresh fruits, citrus keeps well in the fridge. “Bananas, like mangoes, can be peeled and frozen for smoothies and baking,” she says.

Baking is an excellent idea for families with children – it’s entertainment with an edible end – so add flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, vanilla extract, and eggs to your list. Freeze whatever you don’t eat right away.

If you don’t want to bake, preservatives will do the trick. I asked local writer friends, who are easily the best at practicing solitude, what they will buy. Poet Catherine Esposito Prescott says she would go for “those potato rolls that never go bad, and Entenmann’s products because they also never expire.”

For fresh herbs, buy them now and make pesto or otherwise puree them with olive oil. I then freeze them in ice cube trays, then release them from the trays and store them in plastic bags that don’t take up much room at all.

Food lovers, feel free to treat yourself to gourmet items as well. I’ve already gone to Marky’s and bought truffles preserved in oil, mustards, cornichons, foie gras, and sustainable caviar. I went to Costco, too, and grabbed some hunks of cheese that make Jason Momoa’s head look small. In addition, as opposed to freshly sliced deli meats that are sure to go rancid, I opted for cured and dried sausages.

What’s that you say? Fats, salt, and nitrates? Forget about it. This is no time to worry about our long term health.

But I advise against loading up the cheese drawer with pungent washed-rind cheeses like Époisses de Bourgogne, which urban legend says is so odorous it’s banned from public transportation in France. Even if you live alone, it flavors everything in the refrigerator.

Think quarantine might last longer than a month? Take a page from Doomsday Preppers and order a year's supply of freeze-dried goods from Walmart. I hear the BaseKamp cheesy lasagna rocks. More than anything, stockpile that sense of humor. We'll need it to get through this.