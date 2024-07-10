Sra. Martinez to Reopen in Coral Gables This Fall From Chef Michelle Bernstein

While Miami has plenty of highly anticipated restaurant openings set for the second half of 2024, only a few are comparable to the return of Sra. Martinez, which closed in the Miami Design District back in 2012. Sra. Martinez originally opened its doors in November 2008 and quickly earned critical acclaim, being named one of the best restaurants in America by Esquire magazine. That same year, Bernstein won the prestigious James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southeast. In 2009, New Times crowned Sra. Martinez as the Best Spanish Restaurant, further solidifying its reputation among locals for its vibrant atmosphere, delectable tapas, and renowned cocktails.
More than a decade later, Bernstein is resurrecting her award-winning spot — this time, in Coral Gables.
What To Expect at the New Sra. Martinez in Coral GablesFor Bernstein, the reopening of Sra. Martinez is more than another business opportunity — the restaurant marks her return to her roots, both personally and professionally.
"We're reopening this restaurant for the community," she explains. Their decision to reopen in Coral Gables was a deliberate one driven by a desire to create a gathering place where Miami residents could feel at home. Plus, the choice of Coral Gables is particularly meaningful for the couple, who both have deep ties to the neighborhood. "We used to live in the Gables, and we love it here," Bernstein shares. "It's a true neighborhood for the locals, a place where families come together and where people value great dining and hospitality." Martinez adds, "We want to open the 'Cheers' of Coral Gables," emphasizing their vision for a place where patrons can unwind over dinner, drinks, and eventually, even brunch.
Sra. Martinez's new space will reflect a blend of old-world European charm with the colorful style of South Florida. The space itself will be significantly larger than the previous iteration of Sra. Martinez in the Design District, allowing for a more comfortable and dynamic dining environment. "The original Sra. Martinez was in a historic post office that was never meant to be a restaurant," Martinez explains. "This time, the kitchen will be at the heart of everything. Not an open kitchen, but one where you can peek in and smell everything that's cooking."
The design, led by James Beard award-winning designer Thomas Schlesser, will feature a large bar area, a cocktail lounge, and a stage for live music, honoring the venue's history as the former Open Stage Club, a local performance space. Jazz and bossa nova will be among the musical offerings, creating an inviting atmosphere that complements the dining experience.
A New Menu While Maintaining Some of the ClassicsReflecting on the new menu at Sra. Martinez, Bernstein is excited about blending tradition with innovation.
"We're keeping some classics from the original menu but also introducing new dishes that reflect our journey and the flavors of Miami," she shares. One of the dishes Bernstein is most excited about includes a carbonara croqueta with shaved and salted cured egg yolk. The restaurant's wood-burning oven will play a central role, as well, infusing dishes like an oxtail lasagna as well as a split whole fish with a "red and white gazpacho" twist, inspired by Mexican flavors but reimagined with a Mediterranean touch. Bernstein is also bringing aboard British chef Andrew Gilbert, who gained local notoriety for his hearty American comfort food with a British twist at the now-shuttered Coral Gables eatery, Seven Dials.
Being hyper-local isn't just a trend for Bernstein and Martinez; it's a way of life. "My career has been dedicated to engaging with the community," Bernstein notes proudly. From sourcing ingredients at local farmers markets to collaborating with nearby purveyors and participating in Miami's vibrant food and wine events, Bernstein and her husband's commitment to supporting local businesses runs deep. "We're not just opening a restaurant, we're weaving ourselves into the fabric of Miami. It's about giving back to the community that has supported us throughout the years," she adds.
Miami Has Changed Since 2012, and So Has Sra. MartinezSince Sra. Martinez's closure in 2012, Miami's dining scene has evolved significantly, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Bernstein, today's diners are more discerning, seeking out restaurants that offer not just great food but also memorable experiences and a strong sense of community. "People want to feel a connection to the places they dine," she explains. "They crave authenticity and a personal touch."
This shift has informed the decision to partner with Blackbird, a tech platform that helps restaurants directly connect and reward their guests. Founded by the creator of Eater and Resy, the loyalty platform has garnered popularity in New York and is set to launch in Miami soon with Sra. Martinez as its inaugural restaurant partner. The three-tiered program will give guests early access to reservations before the public, invitations to invite-only events, complimentary treats during dining, restaurant swag, and more.
As Sra. Martinez prepares to reopen its doors, Bernstein and Martinez are eager to welcome old friends and new patrons alike. "We're ready to share our passion for food, hospitality, and community with Miami," she declares. Their journey from Sra. Martinez to this new venture in Coral Gables is not just a continuation but a celebration of culinary artistry and local pride. "This is our life," Martinez reflects warmly. "We're here for our guests, our community, and each other."
Sra. Martinez. 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables; sramartinezmiami.com. Opening fall 2024.