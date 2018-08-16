Constellation Brands, Funky Buddha Brewery's Parent Company, Fires Beer Sales Employees

Constellation Brands, the third largest beer company in the U.S., has reportedly fired dozens of employees with its craft beer sales team on Wednesday, including at Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park, according to a sales representative who was fired.

The former employee declined to be identified, citing an issue with severance pay if they went on the record, but told the New Times that they were fired unexpectedly yesterday morning and as many as 49 people, possibly more, were let go throughout the country.

Citing a source close to the matter, Beer Street Journal wrote that the layoffs include as many as 60 people. The firings affect most of the craft beer sales team for Constellation's craft beer portfolio, which also includes Ballast Point Brewing Company in San Diego and Four Corners Brewing Company in Dallas.

Constellation, which is the third largest beer company in the U.S., also owns brands like Corona and Modelo. The New York-based company purchased Funky Buddha in August 2017 for an undisclosed amount.

The New Times hasn't confirmed the number and emails to John Linn, Funky Buddha Brewery's marketing director, weren't returned before Thursday morning.

However, the layoffs came on the same day as news of Constellation investing at least another $4 billion into Canopy Growth, a publicly-traded Canadian cannabis company, according to ganjapreneur.com. Constellation Brands is a public company worth at least $6.8 billion.

The alcoholic drinks company also owns several wineries, including Robert Mondavi, and spirits brands like Svedka vodka and High West whiskey.

With its new stake in Canopy, Constellation is expected to delve into making cannabis beverages, specifically cannabis beer. According to The Wall Street Journal, the beer company plans to work with the grower to produce cannabis-infused beers.

Funky Buddha Brewery. 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park; 954-440-0046; funkybuddhabrewery.com.